Politics
If technology creates a boisterous democracy, the answer should be higher tolerance and understanding, not closing the door
India, like the rest of the world, was doomed to suffer the dramatic impacts of new technologies on its social and political life. It was childish to assume that social media platforms would only be used for communication and information dissemination. We are only at the beginning and we are grappling with fears of manipulation of democratic processes, disinformation campaigns, organized assassination, abusive trolling and an abnormally bitter and fractured society.
Meaningful and constructive public engagements have undoubtedly been drowned out by the prevailing flow of lies, abuse, slander and carefully crafted propaganda to perpetuate political power. It would not be wise to expect governments to grant unbridled powers to the tech giants who run social media platforms and legal frameworks to be designed everywhere to regulate their activities. That the Narendra Modi government is also responding to new challenges with new laws is understandable.
What is problematic is the content of the commitment. Mature democracies should undertake this exercise with a calm mindset, with a sense of thoughtfulness and accommodation, rather than confrontational-ism. Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other platform will need to comply with local laws, but governments will need to act with caution, keeping in mind the interests of users and the broader framework of the constitutional regime.
There is no way Twitter could not appoint a grievance manager, a nodal manager and a compliance officer as required by law. However, questions will arise if the government tries to control these instruments according to its political objective or if the clauses of the law are not in line with the concepts of freedom of expression and the right to privacy. Internet intermediaries are not publishers and the distinction should be understood in its entirety.
Even governments will learn in the process and legal provisions will need to be refined, forcing both parties to adopt a flexible approach. Data is a critical factor in today’s world and governments should be wary of becoming a partisan player in the fierce competitive game that domestic and foreign corporations play for broader political and business interests.
While there are real privacy concerns, as the new laws can make end-to-end encryption irrelevant, reporting bogus or unwanted posts on Twitter or Facebook is not easy. Apart from fact-checking, which in itself is a huge exercise, personal perspectives, ideological and political biases make it almost impossible to establish a credible system. For example, calling RSS a communal organization would seem genuine to much of the population while the ruling establishment would obviously feel enraged.
The best way is to leave some space free while limiting the tendency to abuse and post fake material. This is easier said than done, as organized cells function like armies of trolls and propaganda machines. Indians know what wedge the so-called university WhatsApp has produced. Home Secretary Amit Shah has publicly stated how the BJP’s IT cell could go viral.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had better not throw the baby out with the bathwater. While it is not easy to ban large American companies given the strategic ties to India, Modi should not harbor antipathy towards Twitter as the balance of power has started to shift. He has built his larger-than-life image using social media and even his rivals concede that his dominance on these platforms gives him a huge advantage. His government cannot talk about a commitment to free speech on global platforms and act ruthlessly to crush dissent.
If IT Minister Ravishankar Prasad is concerned about inflammatory material that can spark community passions, people have a right to expect a holistic government approach to community harmony and campaigns to disrupt social peace. . India must be ruled on the basis of its Constitution and every government must do its best to uphold the values of equality, justice and freedom. The legal framework governing social media must comply with the law of the land.
New challenges must be met creatively, with the same democratic spirit that is mandated by the Constitution. Banning or leaving social media platforms is not the solution. A great power like India cannot even think of going into reverse. A deeply connected world will pose unforeseen problems, but the way forward is to deal with them with sincerity and objectivity. If technology has intensified the noise of democracy, the answer is to increase the level of tolerance and understanding, not to close the door on the outside world.
