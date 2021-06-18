



Home India Stalin reports vaccine supply to Tamil Nadu, calls for repeal of CAA and agricultural laws During the 25-minute meeting, Stalin asked Modi to ensure an adequate allocation of Covid-19 vaccines, a supply of life-saving drugs and a reservation for CBOs throughout India’s quota for admission into medical schools at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: @pmoidia) Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, their first meeting after the DMK won the assembly elections, and presented him with a 25-point charter of demands. Among these is a plea for a constitutional amendment to allow states to allocate reservations for most backward classes, SCs and STs based on state makeup. He urged Modi to remove the cap / income limit to identify backward classes, drop what he called attempts to expand NEET-style entrance exams to other courses and urged him revoke the national education policy and repeal the draft environmental impact assessment notification, 2020. He also called on the Prime Minister to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, as well as the three controversial farm laws. During the 25-minute meeting, Stalin asked Modi to ensure an adequate allocation of Covid-19 vaccines, a supply of life-saving drugs and a reservation for CBOs throughout India’s quota for admission into medical schools at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Stalin reiterated demands such as restoring the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet, the release of the Cauvery water during this year in accordance with the Supreme Court order, the recovery of the Katchatheevu Island in Sri Lanka and the restoration of the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadus fishermen. He asked the Center to share the proceeds of the various taxes and surcharges with the states, to release the pending grants from the 14th Finance Committee, as well as the GST dues and pending dues for the programs shared between the Center and the state. Stalin, who was on a two-day visit to Delhi, also met with leftist leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. He is due to meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. Speaking to the media later, when asked if he would pursue a line like that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee towards links to the Center or like others who follow an approach cordial, Stalin said: We will reach out (support) for the (harmonious) ties with the Center and at the same time make our voice heard for the rights of States. With PTI inputs The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines For all the latest news from India, download Indian express application.

The Indian Express website was rated GREEN for its credibility and reliability by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources against their journalistic standards.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos