Bidens’ personal touch does not match foreign policy

President Biden revealed a major weakness in his foreign policy during his summit with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. I know we make foreign policy that great, great skill, Biden told reporters after the meeting. In fact, he said, all foreign policy is the logical extension of personal relationships. He has been using variations of this line for years and boasts of having met all of the major world leaders over the past 35 years.

Alas, its Rolodex is likely to be more impressive than its heritage. Good rapport with other world leaders is helpful, but successful leaders make decisions based on the national interest and not on bonhomie.

Personal diplomacy was most influential in the premodern era, when monarchs strengthened political alliances through marriage. These arrangements sometimes did not work out as expected, but a leader’s family connections were a generally reliable guide to his country’s foreign policy. The rivalry between the Habsburg and Bourbon dynasties dominated European politics for centuries, and when the thrones became vacant, Europe went to war over whether the successor would be from Austria or France.

By the 19th century, monarchs had learned to prioritize the interests of their nation over their dynasty, and marriage diplomacy became increasingly ineffective. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert intended to marry their eldest daughters in 1858 to Crown Prince Frederick to spawn an alliance with Prussia, but their hopes were dashed by Berlin’s determination to unify Germany and attempts of London to preserve a balance of power in Europe. In 1914, the rulers of Britain, Prussia and Russia were cousins, but they clashed in one of the most destructive wars in history.

World War I discredited the idea that a monarch’s family ties would trump other factors in international relations. But after the war, Democratic leaders mistakenly believed that their personal relationships could promote peace. In Diplomacy, Henry Kissinger pointed out that when French Foreign Minister Aristide Briand invited Germany to the League of Nations, he justified his decision by citing the kindness of his German counterpart, Gustav Stresemann. The deal secured the 1926 Nobel Peace Prize for Mr. Briand, but it did little to make France stronger or more secure, which the Germans demonstrated during World War II. During this war, President Franklin D. Roosevelt worked hard to woo Joseph Stalin, but Stalin always reneged on his commitments to grant self-determination to Eastern Europe.

Despite this record of failure, most recent American presidents have fallen into the trap of thinking that personal relationships can lead to diplomatic breakthroughs. President George W. Bush said of Mr. Putin that I looked the man in the eye. … I was able to get a feel for his soul, only to find out during the Russian invasion of Georgia that Mr. Putin’s charm hid his desire to subvert the American-led international order. President Obama has listed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among the world leaders he got along best with, and even asked him for parental advice just before relations with Turkey got acrimonious.

President Trump’s famous figure seems to prove that relationships can affect foreign policy, but a closer look reveals a more difficult truth. Many have cited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abes’ golf diplomacy with Mr. Trump as an explanation for why Japan’s relations with the United States have flourished. But Mr. Abes’ success was more likely due to his trade concessions than his time on ties.

Conversely, Mr. Trump’s complacent behavior towards Mr. Putin fueled the belief that the United States was giving Russia free rein. But in several ways, the Trump administration has been tougher on Russia than Mr. Biden has been so far. The previous administration withdrew from flawed arms control deals, imposed sanctions on the strategic Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and adopted pro-fracking policies that hurt Mr Putin’s bottom line. Mr. Biden has not maintained any of these policies. Presumably, Mr. Putin is ready to pocket Mr. Biden’s strategic and economic gains if the prize is an occasional acrimonious meeting.

Mr. Biden undoubtedly has more pleasant conversations with his counterparts than Mr. Trump at this point in his presidency, but he doesn’t have much to show so far. Partners in Asia denied him sanctions in Burma; allies in Europe are keeping their options open with Russia and China. The recent Group of 7 and NATO summits have produced ambitious declarations, but little more.

Mr Biden said you have to know the soul of the other man or woman, and who they are, and make sure they know you to be successful internationally. He will get more if he remembers at the next summit that in foreign policy, it is not personal. Its strictly business.

Mr. Watson is Associate Director of the Hudson Institutes Center for the Future of Liberal Society.