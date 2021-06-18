Boris Johnson and NHS all urge over 18s to book Covid jab in ‘latest push’





All adults can now reserve a life-saving Covid jab vaccine, NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced today.

All people aged 18 and over are urged to host a jab if they haven’t had one, as the NHS Covid vaccination program, the largest in the history of health services, begins the final step to protect the country.

The NHS will start sending around 1.5 million text messages to people between the ages of 18 and 20 from tomorrow morning in what Sir Simon has called a ‘watershed moment’. The NHS is bracing for strong demand after the first group of people in their 20s to be offered vaccines booked more than a million appointments in a single day. Tomorrow’s milestone comes less than 200 days since the NHS made history by delivering the first Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial to Maggie Keenan in Coventry. Already, around eight in 10 adults have received their first dose while more than half have received their second life-saving dose, meaning they are enjoying maximum protection against Covid-19. The latest figures show the NHS in England issued more than 60 million vaccines just six months after making history when Margaret Keenan received the approved vaccine in Coventry. Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked NHS staff for their work throughout the pandemic and the vaccine rollout. He said: “Giving all adults a jab within 200 days of the program launch is one of our country’s greatest collective achievements, saving over 14,000 lives to date. “I cannot thank enough the staff of the NHS, the military, the volunteers, the manufacturers and everyone involved in this extraordinary national effort. “Today, vaccines are gaining momentum in their race against the virus – so now let’s finish the job. If you haven’t already, go ahead and get your jab. NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “This is truly a defining moment: whoever you are, wherever you live, if you are 18 or over and have not yet booked your Covid jab, today should be the day you do. . ‘Just months after delivering the world’s first jab, hard-working NHS staff administered over 60 million vaccines in England alone, saving thousands of lives and giving hope across the country. of a better future. “Thorough planning and the hard work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccination program a historic success. “Now we are giving one last push to protect the country, so when your time is right, or if you haven’t already, please play your part and show up to make your first date or get your. second dose. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos