Modi will have to take initiative to solve agricultural unrest, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Chandigarh: Sukhbir Singh Badal, 59, has become the linchpin of Shromani Akali Dal (SAD), emerging from the shadow of his ninety-year-old father and five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal. But, with the Punjab Assembly elections slated for early next year, he faces many challenges to revive the political fortunes of his party which has struggled after breaking a 24-year alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year. He also upset his hard core of the peasantry over the three contentious farm laws that the SAD initially approved. The Badals also face the heat of politically sensitive cases of Guru Granth Sahib’s desecration and police shooting during the Akali-BJP government’s tenure in 2015, as the Congressional government led by Captain Amarinder Singh lobbies for a new investigation.

Last week, Badal struck a seat-sharing pact with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) keeping an eye on the voices of Dalits who represent 32% of the state’s overall votes. He also embarked on the aggressive policy of demonstrations to amplify the opposition to power and galvanize its cadres. In a high-profile interview, the SAD president expressed confidence in next year’s high-stakes electoral battle. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the political landscape of Punjab?

The ruling Congress has completely lost its credibility. The Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, does not have a single notable achievement. He made a lot of promises in the last election swearing by the Gutka Sahib (Sikh religious script). The people of Punjab are religious and emotional, and many of them voted for Congress. He used the ultimate weapon at his disposal to collect votes. If you don’t stick to a normal manifesto, people don’t get upset that much. But, if you swear by God and fail to deliver, they are not ready to accept it. Second, Congressmen have wreaked havoc in their constituencies. They don’t think there is a rule of law. Not a single sand mine has been auctioned off in five years, but MPs have had carte blanche to steal government resources. Congress will pay the price for corruption and abuse of power.

There are several parties in the opposition space, such as the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi party, the BJP and the dissident Akali factions. Who will benefit most from all of the problems you have listed?

A party that people believe has the capacity, the credibility and the experience to lead the government. If you leave Congress aside, people have three choices. One is the Aam Aadmi party, which has also lost its credibility. It’s a bubble that has burst. Look at the drop in its share of the vote, from 22% in the 2017 parliamentary elections to 6% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The second is the BJP, which will not be able to open an account because it faces so much public anger . Then there are splinter groups that will lose their security deposits. The only alternative for the people is the SAD-BSP alliance. It will be a success thanks to the credibility of the SAD. My father, Parkash Singh Badal, was chief minister five times because of his credibility. In 2017, even though we lost and got just 15 seats (out of 117), our share of the vote was just 4% less than that of the winning Congresses.

The SAD forged an electoral pact with the BSP after 25 years. But the BSP has been a marginal player in the Punjab, as evidenced by its performance election after election. In the 2017 assembly polls, he got just 1.59% of the vote and blanked out 111 of the 117 seats he contested. Where does your confidence in the alliance come from?

Our point of reference is the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. They (the BSP) fought three of the 13 sieges of Lok Sabha. In Jalandhar, their share of the vote was 20%; it was 14% in Hoshiarpur and 13% in Anandpur Sahib. In fact, when the AAP first appeared in Punjab in 2014, it won the vote bank of the BSP and the Communist Parties. He spoke of inquilab and was considered the next party of the poor. But now that the AAP has lost its vigor, the same vote bank has returned to the original parties. Yet it was a dead end for BSP. But, having allied with the Akalis, the cadres of the BSP will feel empowered to be able to form the government as well.

Your party has historically identified with the Sikh peasantry which constitutes the core of Akali’s support base. How has the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws changed your party’s equation with the farmers’ constituency?

We are an integral part of the farmers. The largest farmers’ organization is the Shiromani Akali Dal. The peasant organizations never wanted their movement to be supported politically because that would have given a ruse to the government of Narendra Modi to qualify their agitation as a political game. So neither we, nor Congress, nor the AAP are part of it. But, if you go to the protest sites, 80% of those who sit there are Akali Dal.

Your party initially approved the ordinances of the Centers. Won’t that cause a political comeback?

As an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, we found ourselves caught in this trap. When the Center made its way through agricultural laws in parliament, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the only SAD minister in the Union cabinet, resigned and we withdrew from the NDA. Thus, the SAD supported the farmers. It was only when he resigned that the farmers’ protest, until then limited to the Punjab, became a national problem. In 1984, when the military stormed the Golden Temple, the Union President and Home Secretary were Sikh faces, but they never resigned. Harsimrat is the only Union Minister to have left the Cabinet on an issue of grave importance to the Punjab.

What is the way forward to solve the agitation of the farmers?

The Prime Minister will have to take the initiative. He is like the head of the family. Laws are made for people. If the people you make the laws for don’t want it, no one should have the ego that I did and now I can’t take it back. If Mr. Modi wants to be seen as the People’s Prime Minister, then he should immediately withdraw the agricultural laws.

What if the Center does not repeal the laws?

Then this turmoil will continue, whether it lasts six months, a year, or two years. Watch how these poor peasants are holding up despite the cold, the heat, the Covid and the mosquitoes.

A new Special Investigative Team (SIT), set up by the government of Captain Amarinder Singh, is investigating cases of police dismissals in 2015, which is seen as a step to bring the issue of sacrilege into the spotlight. in the run-up to legislative elections.

The SIT was not formed with the intention of finding the criminal, but rather with a political intention. This is why four and a half years have been wasted and the former head of SIT, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, has been criticized by the high court of Punjab and Haryana. Rather than going after the criminals, he wanted to defame the Akali Dal. Even now, the intention is not to do justice. I urge the new SIT to rise above politics because sacrilege is an emotional issue.

Some of the ruling Congress leaders, in particular Navjot Singh Sidhu, accuse the chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, of giving in to questions of dismissal and sacrilege, alleging a quid pro quo between him and the Badal family.

Did Sidhu ever make this comment when he was a minister? Congressional leaders say such things when they become opponents of the Amarinders. It is their domestic policy. Did we do something wrong that the CM can accuse us of? Capt Amarinder Singh used SITs to defame the Badal family. He used Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh and the whole police apparatus to attack us. He took every remedy, including Judge Ranjit Singh’s Commission, to put us in the dock. But it is not because he has found nothing against us that he is gentle with us.

After severing ties with the BJP, your party began talks on forming a third front at the national level with non-BJP and non-Congress parties. What has been the progress?

The natural process has started. Regional parties began to win the elections; the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu. Next year, elections will be held in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Other regional parties will come. As we get closer to 2024, all will come on one platform. For example, we have forged links with the BSP and are open to an alliance with the left. Talks are taking place. After all, they represent the same social welfare political ideology that Sardar Parkash Singh Badal worked for.

Now that your father has almost retired from active politics, will you be the parties CM faces in the 2022 Assembly polls?

It’s up to the party to decide. He is already 94 years old. From the bottom of my heart, I want him to continue in politics. I want his flag to continue until the end. At the moment, he doesn’t agree. For me it is Harvard University of Politics. Without his help, I would have made a thousand other mistakes.