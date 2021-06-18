Chinese diplomat vows to continue hitting Western public opinion | Washington Examiner





Chinese officials don’t care to offend the Western public, according to one of Beijing’s top emissaries to Europe. “Westerners blame us for our lack of diplomacy,” Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye told Chinese media. “We won’t stop doing what we’re doing just because foreigners don’t like what we’re doing.” Chinese diplomats have adopted a earthy posture throughout the coronavirus pandemic after the regime’s censorship of early warnings angered at home and abroad. Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping recently asserted the need to “constantly expand the circle of friends” abroad, a statement seen as a sign that Beijing may try to reconsider its diplomatic approach, but Lu hinted that the diplomats were performing for the Chinese public. “We don’t evaluate our work based on how foreigners see us, but whether people in our country are happy with our work,” Lu said. NATO PIVOTS TOWARDS CHINA TO BE TARGETED TO AVOID REPEATED MISTAKES OVER RUSSIA China’s declining reputation abroad has created political incentives for leaders of democratic countries to confront Beijing, as President Joe Biden’s administration attempts to forge an “alliance of democracies” to deal with threats from the authoritarian regime . “The West has launched a war of public opinion against us,” Lu said. “How can we not retaliate? China’s image would be tarnished as they wish if we did not retaliate.” Australia has paid the price for this approach as Beijing imposed a series of tough economic sanctions in response to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned this treatment of Australia this week during Morrison’s reception in Paris. “I know that you are at the forefront of the tensions that may exist in the region, threats, sometimes intimidation, and I want to reiterate here how much we are by your side,” Macron said. Told Morrison in a clear but implicit reference to China. “I would like to remind you how much France remains committed to defending balances in the Indo-Pacific region and how much we consider that the partnership we have with Australia is essential in the Indo-Pacific strategy. Lu, who angered French officials in March by refusing to respond to a summons to the Foreign Ministry for his insulting public rhetoric, said his strategy is rooted in the mandate of the late Chinese Secretary-General Deng Xiaoping to Chinese officials “get something” in their work. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER “Our strike on the diplomatic and public opinion fronts is an achievement of something,” he said, in addition to describing his message to French journalists at a recent meeting. “I told them our style has changed and you have to get used to our new style.” Original location: Chinese diplomat pledges to continue hitting Western public opinion

