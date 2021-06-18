President Joko Widodo inaugurates the Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Sulawesi





Strategi.id – President Joko Widodo officially inaugurated Rusdy Mastura as Governor of Central Sulawesi and Mamun Amir as Deputy Governor of Central Sulawesi, elected for the 2021-2024 term. The groundbreaking ceremony took place with strict health protocols in place at the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday (06/16/21). Where, the governor-elect and the deputy governor first received an extract from the presidential decree at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. With President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Maruf Amin accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Tito Karnavian, Governor-elect and Vice-Governor, then carried out a carnival procession to the State Palace. In addition, the investiture of the elected Governor and Deputy Governor took place on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 81 / P / 2021 regarding the ratification of the appointment of the Governor and Deputy Governor. of Central Sulawesi. Rusdy Mastura and Mamun Amir have officially assumed the functions of governor and vice-governor of Central Sulawesi, after being sworn in by the head of state. I swear that I will fulfill my obligations as Governor / Deputy Governor as best and as fairly as possible, to uphold the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and to apply all laws and regulations with integrity and dedication to the community. , nation and nation, said the president, followed by a pair of governors and deputy governors. The inauguration ceremony ended with congratulations from the President and Vice-President, followed by a limited number of guests. Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. And Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung also attended the inauguration ceremony. In his statement after the inauguration, Rusdy Mastura thanked for the trust placed by the people of Central Sulawesi in him and in Mamun Amir. He also promised to fulfill his missions well, especially with regard to the Covid-19 solution, disaster management, to the point of lowering the poverty rate. We hope that we will continue to perform our duties well. “Alhamdulillah, our tasks were handed over from the president, how to solve Covid-19, coincidentally central Sulawesi in 2018 experienced a disaster, these were all our first tasks,” he said. Then, how to reduce the poverty rate so that our region will be better in the future. Hopefully we can both hold this mandate, that way, God willing, the center of Sulawesi can be better than yesterday, he concluded.







