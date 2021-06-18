Politics
Al-Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan pose medium-level threat to United States, Austin says in Senate hearing
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing that Al Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan pose a medium threat to the United States.
Asked during a Senate hearing on Thursday whether extremists such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group could again pose a threat from Afghanistan, the initial reason for the invasion, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , said the threat was medium.
I would also say, senator, that it would take them maybe two years to develop this capability, Austin said. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a similar timetable, but downplayed the prospects of the Kabul government collapsing. .
I might be wrong who knows, you can’t predict the future, but I can’t see Saigon 1975 in Afghanistan, Milley said. The Taliban are not the North Vietnamese army. It is not that kind of situation.
The United States has been haunted by Communist takeover of Saigon from North Vietnam, now Ho Chi Minh City, and hasty helicopter evacuations as the longtime US ally fell. visas for the United States, but are caught in a backlog.
Milley said planning is underway but the State Department is in charge. State Department officials say they are speeding up visas but want to avoid triggering a panicked exodus of educated Afghans.
In a related development, the United States on Thursday hailed Turkey’s commitment to securing Kabul airport, addressing an area of key concern amid fears the government could collapse once U.S. forces leave.
The deal is likely to mark a further warming of US relations with Turkey, a NATO ally whose relations had been strained with the five-month-old administration of President Joe Bidens.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Biden, who met Monday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels during their first meeting since the US elections, had an in-depth discussion on the fate of the airport, said Jake Sullivan , national security adviser for Bidens.
The two presidents agreed they would work together to make this happen, Sullivan told reporters. Erdogan said Turkey needs certain forms of support and Biden has agreed to provide them, he said. The two tasked teams with just working out the final details. But the leadership’s clear commitment was established that Turkey would play a leading role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, Sullivan said.
Sullivan, however, said the United States is also preparing contingency plans involving security contractors if plans with Turkey fail. Biden ordered the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that sparked the invasion, ending the Americas longest war, with the president saying nothing more can be realized.
Turkey, as a predominantly Muslim nation but also a member of the Western Alliance, has played a key role in Afghanistan since 2001, including sending troops in non-combatant roles and, more recently, hosting Taliban and military forces. government officials for country talks. future.
On the eve of his meeting with Biden, Erdogan told reporters that Turkey was the only country reliable in stabilizing Afghanistan after the pullout.
Tensions have deteriorated sharply between the United States and Turkey in recent years, especially over Erdogan’s purchase of the S-400 military system from Russia’s main adversary from NATO, as well as operations against the Kurdish fighters allied with the United States in Syria.
Prior to taking office, Biden had denounced Erdogan as an autocrat and in April recognized the Ottoman Empire’s massacres of Armenians as genocide, a step no previous U.S. president had taken because of Turkey’s furious objections.
Kabul Airport, developed after 2001 with the support of the United States and Japan, is seen as crucial to the future of Afghanistan by providing an economic lifeline. The Taliban warned earlier this month that Afghans should control every inch of Afghan soil, including airports. The United States withdraws from Bagram, the vast military air base near Kabul.
