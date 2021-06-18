Boris Johnson praises Chivenor’s forces for ‘exceptional job’ at G7 summit

The Prime Minister congratulated those in Chivenor for their outstanding work in dealing with world leaders at the G7 summit.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 16, Boris Johnson, thanking the people of Carbis Bay and St Ives for welcoming world leaders to their homes.

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby told Mr Johnson: Friend was right on Monday when he said the peace and stability brought by NATO had been the basis of global prosperity for more than 70 years .

Can he assure me that upgrading our army under NATO’s new 2030 agenda will embrace the potential of our forces across the country, including the excellent Royal Marines at Chivenor Barracks? in my constituency in North Devon, where I think his grandfather was stationed for a while to keep NATO as the bedrock of global defense for future generations?

Mr Johnson responded by saying: My grandfather was indeed stationed at Chivenor.

I thank the Royal Marines of Chivenor, who did an outstanding job looking after all of us during the G7 summit.

They will transform into the future commando force which will contribute to a more agile and active NATO alliance.

Mr Johnson’s grandfather Wilfred was recently honored at the RAF Museum in London, which reopened to the public last month.







Flight Lieutenant Wilfred Johnson served as an RAF Coastal Command pilot from 1942 to 1944. He flew Wellington GR.XIV planes on patrols over the Atlantic Ocean and attacked several German submarines .

On August 17, 1944, Wilfred returned early from a patrol due to a radio failure. His Wellington then suffered an engine failure shortly before landing.

He faced the difficult and dangerous task of flying low at night on a single engine, in a heavy aircraft still loaded with highly explosive depth charges.

Wilfred dropped these weapons in a safe place, avoiding neighboring villages, and returned to RAF Chivenor, but was seriously injured in a forced landing at the airfield.

As a result of his selfless action, Wilfred went on to receive the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for his skills and composure in emergency situations and for his hard work, thoroughness and keen sense of duty as RAF pilot.

Wilfreds DFC, along with a congratulatory letter from King George VI and his Medal Group of Four, are now on display in Hangar 1 of the Museum of London.

The museum was delighted to welcome Stanley Johnson, along with his friend Paul Newman (601 Squadron, Royal Auxiliary Air Force) on Wednesday May 19 to pay tribute to this remarkable event.







Stanley Johnson, son of Wilfred, said: “My sisters and I, along with his eight grandchildren, are absolutely delighted that the wonderful RAF Museum in Hendon has chosen to display our father’s medals so brilliantly in the new exhibit, including DFC, and Letter from King George VI.

While my dad didn’t say much about his wartime service or the accident that ended his piloting career, I know in many ways my dad’s years as a pilot at RAF Coastal Command, based in Chivenor, North Devon, were the focus of his life.

His years at Chivenor were crucial in another way, as after the war Wilfred became a hill farmer near Exmoor, in a steep and rugged valley of the River Exe where, sixty – ten years later, my family and I are still privileged. live,

Ian Thirsk, Head of Collections and Research, said: It is an absolute privilege to exhibit Wilfred Johnsons medals at the RAF Museum, Wilfreds story is an inspiration that we are both honored and delighted – to share with our visitors.

The Wilfreds Medals will help us recognize the largely unrecognized role of RAF Coastal Command during WWII.