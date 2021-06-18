Trump rally in Ohio





WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – The village of Wellington is a quiet town, known for its historic buildings and the seat of the Lorain County Fair.

That’s why many of the village’s 4,900 residents were caught off guard when former President Donald Trump announced this week that he would hold a rally at the fairgrounds on June 26.

Mayor Hans Schneider told Fox 8 that I was a little surprised and shocked. I mean we really don’t have that kind of a nationwide top visitor here.

The former president will campaign in Wellington for former White House aide Max Miller, who is trying to topple Congressman and fellow Republican Anthony Gonzalez in the next GOP primary.

Trump has slammed Gonzalez for voting for his impeachment after the Capitol Hill riots and some say the former president is seeking revenge.

Trump supporters and some Wellington traders eagerly await the rally.

I think it’s very exciting. It was a very small, conservative town anyway, so I know there are probably a lot of people in town who are very excited about his coming, Wellington resident Hayley Keith said.

However, Trump critics like Leanne Baskerville fear there is violence.

“It’s never peaceful when he’s around. Everyone is right at each other’s throats about this. I don’t like it, she said.

As the former president, the security of Trump’s appearance at the Lorain County Fairgrounds will be coordinated by the U.S. Secret Service and will include local agencies such as the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and Wellington Police.

The Mayor of Wellington calls on Trump supporters and opponents to respect before, during and after the June 26 rally.

Our goal will be to ensure that this community remains peaceful and as less impacted as possible on this day, said Mayor Schneider.

