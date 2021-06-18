President Joko Widodo orders number of vaccinations to be 1 million per day, after WHO warns of spike in Convid-19 virus in Indonesia





SuaraRiau.co -JAKARTA- Indonesian President has ordered ministers and local governments to increase the number of people vaccinated daily to 1 million next month. He said Indonesia is currently vaccinating half a million people a day. He ordered authorities to speed up vaccination campaigns, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday (June 17) of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections caused by disturbing variants. “It is necessary to speed up vaccination to achieve community immunity, which we hope can stop the spread of COVID-19,” President Joko Widodo said during a visit to a vaccination center in the outside the capital Jakarta. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, aims to vaccinate more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 11.8 million people and partially vaccinated 9.6 million more. National Covid-19 Handling Acceleration Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said the slow progress could be due to the limited global vaccine supply, the lack of preparedness of the national health system and doubts about the vaccines. The government has so far received 92.2 million doses of the vaccine. Indonesia reported 12,624 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday (6/17/2021), the largest increase since January 30, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Another 277 deaths were added to the death toll from the disease. The increase in cases is believed to be due to travel during the Eid holidays last month as well as the arrival of new virus variants, such as the Delta version which was first discovered in India. . In Jakarta, the number of occupied hospital beds rose to 75% this week, from 45% last week, according to government data. The WHO in its situation report on Thursday noted that the drastic increase in bed occupancy rates in Indonesia is a major concern and requires the implementation of stricter public health and social measures, including social restrictions. in large scale. “With the increase in transmission due to variant problems, urgent action is needed to remedy the situation in many provinces,” he said. Indonesian health authorities said they have detected the Delta variant in the provinces of Jakarta, Central Java and East Java. They said they saw three of the four worrying variants reported by the WHO. Adisasmito said peaks in coronavirus infections were seen this week in the provinces of Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta and East Java. All are located in Java, the most populous of Indonesia’s more than 17,000 islands. Indonesia has reported more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with more than 53,700 deaths, the highest toll in Southeast Asia. These numbers are considered to be underestimated, due to a lack of widespread testing. ***

