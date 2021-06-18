PM Modi’s approval rating has dropped 20 points from last year, now at 66%, US company says





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings fell to 66% from the previous 82% in August 2019 when the Center announced the repeal of Article 370 and the fork in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Morning Consult , a global leader in monitoring approvals. At 66%, approval of PM Modis continues to be ahead of other world leaders, according to the survey conducted by the US data intelligence firm. The Morning Consult shows that PM Modi is ahead of other world leaders in 13 countries, including the US, UK, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France and Germany. Morning Consult, which tracks national ratings from elected leaders from 13 countries, shows a 20-point drop over the past year in the proportion of Indians who approve of Mr. Modi. Yet at 66% in early June, he always surpasses all rests, ”the firm said in a tweet. the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, which was updated on Thursday and has a sample of 2,126 adults in India, shows 66% approval for PM Modi while 28% of those polled disapprove of him. Morning Consult, which collects data through its Political Intelligence Unit, a proprietary platform that provides real-time poll data on political elections, shows that in August 2019, when the Modi government repealed Article 370 , his approval ratings were 82% while disapproval ratings were only 11%. Here is the position of the other leaders: Angela Merkel (Germany): 53% Joe Biden (United States): 53% Justin Trudeau (Canada): 48% Boris Johnson (UK): 44% Moon Jae-In (South Korea): 37% Pedro Snchez (Spain): 36% Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil): 35% Emmanuel Macron (France): 35% Yoshihide Suga (Japan): 29% Mario Draghi (Italy): 65% Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador (Mexico): 63% Scott Morrison (Australia): 54% METHODOLOGY Political Intelligence is Morning Consult’s proprietary platform that provides real-time polling data on elections, elected officials and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 11,000 daily interviews around the world on leadership approval and 5,000 daily interviews with registered voters in the United States, on the presidential and legislative elections. Data from the Daily Global Survey is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error between +/- 1 and 3%. All interviews are conducted online, with nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population). Surveys are weighted in each country according to age, sex, region and, in some countries, education distributions based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted according to race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in the languages ​​appropriate to their country. Professional translation firms in each country perform the translation and localization.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos