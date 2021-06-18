Fire and Fury author writes Donald Trump’s new book Landslide





NEW YORK >> The author of “Fire and Fury,” the 2018 Million Sellers who helped kick off the Trump White House wave of internal accounts, will have one final shot next month.

Michael Wolff’s “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman” is scheduled for July 27, publisher Henry Holt told The Associated Press today. Trump, who condemned “Fire and Fury” and tried to stop its publication, is among those who spoke to Wolff about his new book, according to Holt.

“In ‘Landslide’ Wolff closes the story of Trump’s four-year tenure and tumultuous last few months as head of the country,” the editor said, “based on Wolff’s extraordinary access to assistants from the White House and to the former president himself, providing a wealth of information and fresh ideas on what really happened in the highest office in the country and the world.

Wolff’s first book on Trump, published in January 2018, caused an immediate sensation and has sold over 2 million copies. Critics have questioned the details of Wolff’s reporting, but his underlying narrative of a chaotic White House and a volatile and easily distracted CEO has withstood many of the bestsellers that followed, from “Fear “from Bob Woodward to” The Room Where It Happened “by John Bolton.

Trump has denied Wolff’s claims that he allowed him access to the White House and tweeted in 2018 that “Fire and Fury” was “full of lies, false statements and sources that don’t exist.” A Trump lawyer sent the publisher a cease and desist letter and threatened to sue for libel, a response that helped spark interest in “Fire and Fury.” (Wolff has had a lot less sales and less access, with the 2019 book “Siege: Trump Under Fire”).

More books on the last days of the Trump administration are in the works, including one written by Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Robert Costa. Politico and Vanity Fair are among those who reported that Trump agreed to meet with Wolff and others writing about him, including Maggie Haberman of the New York Times and Jon Karl of ABC News.

A memoir from Trump remains uncertain. He released a statement last week saying he “wrote like crazy” and claimed, with much skepticism among editors, that he had turned down two offers.

Editors had expressed hesitation about Trump even before the Jan.6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and became even more suspicious afterwards. Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp told employees at a corporate town hall last month that he was not interested in a Trump book because he doubted the former president, who continued to falsely claim he won, would offer an honest account.

