MUL vs LAH Fantasy Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Best Fantasy Picks for PSL-Pakistan Super League





MUL vs LAH Fantasy Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars June 18, 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, and Mohammad Rizwan are the top fantastic picks for this game.

Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the 2021 PSL League, aka Pakistan Super League, which will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan’s first T20 competition resumes.

The Multan Sultans have won their last three games, while the Qalandars have lost their last three. Both teams can qualify for the playoffs by winning this match. Mohammad Rizwan, James Faulkner and Rashid Khan are the players to watch in this match.

Launch report The average batting score in the 1st inning on this site of the PSL 2021 is 169 points.

Total number of games played: 13; Bat 1st won: 7; 2nd bat won: 6

Match details:

Time: – 9:30 p.m., live on Sony Ten 1 / HD, stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI for both sides: –

Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

5 essential players in the team

Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner and Mohammad Hafeez.

MUL vs LAH Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Prize 10.5) will be our team’s wicket keeper. Rizwan scored 429 points in the competition with an average of 61.28, while his strike rate was 136.62. He was one of the most consistent drummers in the competition.

MUL vs LAH Fantasy Batsmen

Fakhar Zaman (price 9.5) and Tim David (price 8.5) will be our drummers for Lahore Qalandars. Zaman scored 274 points in PSL 2021 at an average of 34.25, while David scored 170 points in five games at a strike rate of 170.00. Fakhar isn’t in great shape, but both are reliable T20 players.

Sohaib Maqsood (price 9) and Shan Masood (price 8.5) will be our Multan Sultans drummers. Maqsood scored 232 points in the tournament with an average of 38.66, while his hitting rate was 154.66. Masood is an experienced player and he played a great 73-point shot in the last game. Both are talented individuals.

MUL vs LAH Fantasy All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) and James Faulkner (Price 9) will be our versatile Lahore Qalandars. Hafeez has scored 257 points in the tournament averaging 36.71, while he can throw a few off-spin overs. Faulkner scalped eight wickets in BBL10, while he scalped 11 in just five PSL 2021 games.

MUL vs LAH Fantasy Bowlers

Imran Tahir (price 9) and Shahnawaz Dhani (price 8.5) will be our Multan Sultans bowlers. Dhani scalped 14 wickets in the competition, while Tahir scalped seven in just four games. They are both tellers.

Rashid Khan (price 9.5) and Haris Rauf (price 8.5) will be our Lahore Qalandars bowlers. Rashid scalped ten wickets with a saving of 5.60, while Rauf scalped nine. Both are teller, while Rashid can also help with the bat.

Alternative changes: Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf absent; Sohail Akhtar and Shaheen Afridi In.

Match prediction: Lahore Qalandars will be the favorite to win this match.

Main names for the role of captain: –

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Rizwan

Main names for the role of Vice-Captain: –

The two captains choose + James Faulkner and Mohammad Hafeez

Note: For teams updated after the roster announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All of our selections are based on a thorough and astute analysis of the players participating in the match, a pitch report and a reading of other reasoning. Please incorporate a multitude of factors while creating your own squad with this article serving as a guide for the game and the players.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos