Now talk about the Criminal Code – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Fri 18 June 2021





Editorial

The government and the House of Representatives have resumed deliberations on a bill that would revise the Penal Code, and they appear determined to pass what would be the historic law. It would replace, for the first time, the penal code inherited from the Dutch colonial government, even though Indonesia has been independent since 1945. Based on past experience, this bill is too important to be left to the government and the House alone. In 2019, they almost succeeded in pushing through a deeply problematic version of the same bill and were only stopped by mass opposition led by students and civil society organizations. Demonstrations took place outside the House compound against the passage of two controversial bills: one revising the Penal Code and the other amending the powers of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo intervened and the revision of the Penal Code was dropped, but the KPK Bill, with derogatory anti-corruption provisions, was passed and has now become law. We look forward to Indonesia having its own homemade penal code, not one inherited from the colonial occupiers. But we will only celebrate if the nation can come up with one that is superior and reflects the realities of the 21st.st century. This was not the case with the project we saw in 2019, and the new project, not yet widely publicized, may also not meet our expectations. Although it has been amended several times, the current penal code was introduced in 1918 and was designed by the colonial administration largely to suppress dissent. Some of the articles in the current code still reflect this. The 2019 draft aimed to strengthen these restrictions on freedoms and rights, and civil society rightly rejected it on these grounds. Now we have learned that the new draft still contains some of the rejected provisions. For example, it reintroduces an article that makes insulting the president a felony punishable by up to 4.5 years in prison. This article has its origin in the Dutch penal code, which made insulting royalty a crime, and was declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court in 2006. As a republic and a democracy, it would be absurd for us to have a lèse-majesté article. This is a wake-up call for civil society and those concerned about the nation’s future to actively participate in the deliberation of this important bill. We should not let the government and the House outsmart us again as they did by swiftly passing the controversial job creation law last year under the guise of pandemic restrictions. Rather than oppose the entire bill, we should be focusing our time and energy on articles that are problematic in terms of freedom and human rights. Civil society shouldn’t get caught napping again like it did in 2019, when it only started moving when the bill was about to pass. As we remember, some of the protests turned violent, which should be avoided this time. Now is the time to make some noise. Speak now or shut up forever.







