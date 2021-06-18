PM Modi eclipses Joe Biden and Boris Johnson in new approval notes amid COVID-19 crisis





Amid rumors about the Center’s handling of the second wave of COVID-19, a US-based data intelligence firm found Prime Minister Modi’s approval ratings remained higher than most world leaders. According to Morning consultation, a survey of 2,126 adults in India found that 66% of people approved of it compared to 28% of respondents who indicated disapproval. The sample is representative of the literate population of the country. By following national approval ratings from heads of government in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, UK United and in the United States, the firm offers real-time insight into political dynamic developments. Track approval ratings from global leadersshows that the Prime Minister’s approval ratings have plunged since the start of Wave 2, support for him has picked up since June 5 and has remained in the 66% range since June 8. Its peak remains an 84% approval rating on May 3, 2020, when the new coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was in effect. Moreover, the tracker indicates that this peak was also observed on August 11, 2019, a few days after the repeal of Article 370. In the approval list, Prime Minister Modi is followed by the Italian PMMario Draghi ( 65%), Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%), Australian PMScott Morrison (54%), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (53%), US President Joe Biden (53%), Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (48%), British PM Boris Johnson (44%), South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37%), Spanish PMPedro Snchez (36%), Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro (35%), French President Emmanuel Macron ( 35%) and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga (29%). Adding a caveat, the data intelligence firm pointed out that the margin of error was +/- 1-3%. Approval of the world leader: among all adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb Fashion: 66%

Draghi: 65%

Lpez Obrador: 63%

Morrison: 54%

Merkel: 53%

Biden: 53%

Trudeau: 48%

Johnson: 44%

Moon: 37%

Snack: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%

Macron: 35%

Sugar: 29% * Updated 06/17/21 pic.twitter.com/FvCSODtIxa Morning consultation (@MorningConsult) June 17, 2021 The national context These approval ratings come at a time when Prime Minister Modi has come under attack from the opposition over the handling of COVID-19. For example, the deaths of new coronavirus patients due to insufficient oxygen supply and discrepancies in the official death toll have attracted worldwide attention. The Center is also facing an economic crisis as India’s GDP contracted 7.3% in 2020-21, making it the first year of full economic contraction since 1979 -80. Moreover, the failure of the BJP to make substantial inroads in West Bengal despite a high-octane election campaign in the Assembly has also given new life to the opposition. However, the Union Government’s corrective measures in the fight against COVID-19, the gradual decline in cases and the review by senior BJP officials of the situation in several states such as Uttar Pradeshis are considered to be an indication that the Prime Minister wants to do everything possible. for a third straight Lok Sabha victory in 2024. Approval ratings are also growing in importance following the opposition’s inability to project an effective national alternative so far.







