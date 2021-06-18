PM Imran insists on the need to install wastewater treatment plants in major cities





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the concerned authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy on wastewater treatment to ensure the supply of drinking water to the urban population and for agricultural purposes.

Presiding over a meeting on the progress of projects of the urban city of Ravi and the central business district, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to install sewage treatment plants, especially in large cities.

The prime minister said that in cities like Lahore, the use of modern technology is important to address the water scarcity for the growing population.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Lieutenant General (ret) Anwar Ali Haider, CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin, Deputy Chairman of the Lahore Development Authority SM Imran Amin and senior officials.

The Prime Minister has been informed that development work at Sapphire Bay will begin shortly after the contract is finalized next week. The approval process for the industrial zone will be completed by June and will be followed by the construction of the infrastructure, he added.

Educational institutions including Iqra University, University of Management and Technology and ISC will locate their campuses in Ravi City. In addition, Iqra University has expressed interest in building a hospital in addition to its campus.

The meeting was also briefed on the transfer of three water plants by the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) factories to Ravi City and the use of modern technology for wastewater treatment.

Participants were also briefed on guidelines issued by the Environmental Protection Agency by the Judicial Water Commission to expedite the approval process for the Ravi Urban City project.

It was pointed out that a quota of the local population had been reserved for jobs within the framework of the Ravi City project and that approximately 100,000 households would benefit from this opportunity. In addition, residents will get medical treatment on a fifty percent concession.

Regarding the Central Business District project, he was informed that the auction process will start during the first week of July 2021.

A board of directors has already been established for the central business district project, which was in consultation with Nespak and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to finalize a design, with development work scheduled to begin next week.

“Electoral reforms”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to complete the electoral reform process and electronic voting system for overseas Pakistanis as soon as possible.

While chairing a meeting on the use of electronic voting machines in Islamabad on Thursday, he said overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the country and must be involved in the electoral process.

Imran Khan said the only option to ensure transparency in the electoral process is the use of electronic voting machines.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail on the progress made so far in the use of electronic voting machines and legislation for electoral reforms. Imran Khan reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process, after meeting all constitutional requirements. He said the government is committed to ensuring transparency in the country’s electoral process.

