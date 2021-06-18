Indonesian doctors sick despite Chinese Sinovac vaccine: COVID renewal

Officials say more than 350 Indonesian doctors and health workers have been infected with COVID-19 and dozens have been hospitalized despite being infected with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Badai Ismoyo, head of the Kudus district health department in central Java, told Channel News Asia that most of those infected were asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. But he said dozens were in hospitals with high fever and low oxygen saturation.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands and home to 270 million people, is battling a serious epidemic believed to have been caused by a more contagious delta mutation. Indonesian health workers designated as priority groups were vaccinated for the first time when the vaccination campaign began in January.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered authorities to speed up the vaccination campaign. The World Health Organization has called on the leaders of the world’s fourth most populous country to tighten social restrictions to fight the spread of infections.

California regulators today are set to approve revised pandemic rules that end mask rules for fully vaccinated workers, so they have the same freedom as when they are away from work. Give.

The Taj Mahal reopened its doors to visitors this week. The move was part of a widespread easing of regulations by Indian municipalities to revive the devastated tourism industry, despite a catastrophic epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said it was time for the bank’s New York employees to return to their offices. “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can walk into the office, and we want you to be in the office,” Gorman said.

Data from swab testing across the UK suggests COVID-19 cases are doubling every 11 days, the Guardian reports. Health officials have blamed the surge in the most prevalent delta mutants in the UK today.

Santa Clara County, California is the first county in the United States to pass a stay-at-home ordinance and will work with the SAP Center, Golden State Warriors and San Jose to draw more than 100 tickets for upcoming events . To get vaccinated. 70% of eligible county residents take a single dose.

The numbers of the day: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.49 million coronaviruses have been identified in the United States, killing at least 600,600 people. Global total: over 176.9 million cases and over 3.83 million deaths. According to the CDC, more than 146.45 million Americans are fully immunized, representing 44.1% of the population.

What we read: People hospitalized with COVID-19 now have one overwhelming commonality. This means that you have not been vaccinated.

US Spends $ 3.2 Billion to Support COVID Drug Development

The Biden administration announced Thursday that the United States is spending $ 3.2 billion to advance the development of antiviral treatments for COVID-19. As with the treatment of influenza, effective oral antivirals that can be taken at home in the early stages of infection can save money. The Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release that this would be life-sustaining and prevent an overwhelming increase in hospitalizations. The plan will support research to identify and accelerate the availability of breakthrough treatment options “to give the public access to viable drugs,” the statement said. Dr Anthony Fauci, who spoke at the White House briefing, said he was not aware of the cost of the treatment.

The plan includes building a sustainable platform for the discovery and development of antiviral agents against future viruses that have “potential pandemics” and improving the country’s preparedness to deal with future viral threats. Help to do.

Biden’s chief medical adviser Forch said the drug would be “a powerful tool in fighting pandemics and saving lives.”

Variants force US to remain vigilant despite access to vaccines

The country will have to remain vigilant against the varieties this summer and this fall.

First, there’s an alpha variant that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated at 66% of U.S. cases in April. The first variant documented in the UK is more contagious and possibly fatal than the original strain.

Next is the Delta variant, which defeated India last month and delayed the UK’s plan to reopen. According to the CDC, it currently accounts for about 6-10% of coronavirus infections in the United States.

But which variant keeps Washington epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist “night owl”? According to the Seattle Times, it currently accounts for 16% of cases in the state and is the fastest growing gamma variant.

“This is a race between vaccines given to people and current or future variants,” said Dr. Lee Norman, director of health in Kansas.

New York moves homeless people out of hotels as social distancing measures lifted

New York City will move around 8,000 homeless people out of hotel rooms donated at the start of the COVID pandemic, protect them from the coronavirus and return them to shelters by the end of July to allow the reopening of the ‘hotel. Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

New York State has passed the 70% threshold for the first vaccination of adults, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday. This is a benchmark that triggers the withdrawal of security measures that are still implemented to maintain social distance.

Andrew Ward, 39, who had been at a men’s shelter for almost two years at the Williams Hotel in Brownsville, Brooklyn, said in New York. Time. “It’s not safe to go back. Some people bring knives.

Virginia’s early release program ends, prisoners are vaccinated

The early release program for prisoners to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia jails will end on July 1.

State prison authorities released more than 2,100 prisoners early last year to reduce the prison population during a pandemic. The program was proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam and approved under a budget amendment approved by a state legislature in April 2020. Approval expires July 1.

Correctional Director Harold Clark said about 70% of prisoners are vaccinated against COVID-19. There are currently no cases in the population. A total of 56 prisoners and five employees who tested positive for the coronavirus have died during the pandemic.

