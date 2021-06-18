Sultans take 110-point win over Shans 73





LAHORE – Shan Masood’s stunning 42 73-ball, followed by a disciplined bowling performance from Multan Sultans, handed the Quetta Gladiators a heavy 110-point loss in PSL6’s 25th game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The loss confirmed the end of the Gladiators’ race for a playoff spot.

According to the information available here, Shan, the left-handed opener, smashed seven fours and four sixes and topped the Gladiators bowlers after their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to play. Shan scripted a nice 72-point opening stand with his captain Mohammad Rizwan, who achieved 23 21 balls, and then knitted 37 points with Johnson Charles, who hammered 47 points to nearly two points per ball.

The West Indies international hit five fours and two sixes in his 24 innings before becoming the second wicket for point guard Khurram Shahzad. Khurram landed the first blow in the ninth when Rizwan played on the right arm. Sohaib Maqsood, who entered the match in great shape, couldn’t spend much time in the crease as he was knocked down by Zahir Khan in the next round, but the middle-order batsman took a fantastic hold. deep point dive to seal victory for his team. The gladiators – deployed for a paltry 73 in 12.1 overs – stammered in the chase from the start and they lost three batsmen in the first six overs. Imran Khan Snr’s double strikes in the fourth sent Jake Weatherald and Cameron Delport back to the dangerous flag. Opener Usman Khan got confused with his captain on the last power play and he was exhausted on the non-attacking side.

Azam Khan was caught in the eighth and Sarfaraz came back on the penultimate ball in the ninth to let the Gladiators waver to 59 for five. Imran Tahir then played the tail and finished with three for seven on two overs – one of which was a maiden. Each sultan’s melon contributed with Blessing Muzarabani, Sohail Tanvir, and Shahnawaz Dahani, fresh out of a kiln-iron, each taking a wicket.

THE SCORES IN BRIEF

MULTAN SULTANS 183-5, 20 overs (Shan Masood 73, Johnson Charles 47, Mohammad Rizwan 21, Khushdil Shah 20 not out; Khurram Shahzad 2-26) defeated QUETTA GLADIATORS 73 all out, 12.1 overs (Jake Weatherald 19; Imran Tahir 3 -7, Imran Khan 2-13) by 110 points.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos