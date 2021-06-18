Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times





They covered the South Asian vaccine rush and the state of US-Russian relations after the summit.

South Asia in search of vaccines Sri Lanka is appealing to Japan. Nepal asked Denmark. Bangladesh appealed to its diaspora in the United States. South Asian countries are looking to the rest of the world to revive vaccination campaigns that have stalled since India halted vaccine exports in March. Richer countries have recently offered to increase vaccine donations to the developing world, like the Group of 7’s pledge of a billion vaccines, but health officials say the promises are vague and distant and unsuccessful. not meet immediate needs. Obstacles: A first batch of seven million doses was assigned by the United States to Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries in Asia this month, but details of their arrival are still unclear. The situation is desperate: the elderly in Nepal have been waiting for months for a second injection. The context: Indian neighbors started vaccinations this year with a combination of doses donated by India and purchased from the Serum Institute of India. But as cases increased in the country, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis has blocked exports.

What’s the next step in US-Russian relations? After a summit between President Biden and President Vladimir Putin, the mood has changed in Moscow, where the foreign policy establishment has expressed cautious optimism about the way forward. Russian analysts and officials said they saw Biden as an acknowledgment that he had to face Russian interests. Some state television commentators celebrated Biden calling Russia a great power, a departure from President Barack Obama, who ostensibly called Russia a regional power. The Americans have called Biden almost overly optimistic about a change in Kremlin policy, although allies say optimism is a key ingredient in making progress. Biden said his strategy is to figure out what his opponent wants, which in Putin’s case is legitimacy, standing on the world stage. He said: They desperately want to be relevant.

Mission accomplished? Biden had three main goals on his trip to Europe: to convince his allies that America was back; bring them together in common cause against the threat from China; and establish red lines for Putin. Our correspondents write that he has achieved the first two, but it is not known whether any progress has been made with Russia.

Hong Kong Police Raid Pro-Democracy Newspaper The governments’ campaign against dissent in Hong Kong is intensifying. After a search of the headquarters of Apple Daily, the outlet owned by media mogul Jimmy Lai, the city sent a warning to the media: Be careful what you write. Don’t get involved with them and keep your distance from them, Hong Kong Security Minister John Lee said, referring to reporters at the newspaper. Apple Daily did not back down and planned to print 500,000 newspapers, several times its average daily circulation of 90,000, on Friday. As difficult as the current circumstances may be, we will continue our work with the aim of publishing our articles as usual tomorrow, the Next Media union wrote in a report. declaration. Details: Police arrested key Apple Daily editors, froze their assets and raided their newsroom, claiming to have found dozens of articles calling for foreign sanctions against Hong Kong.

Temperatures in Arizona and Nevada topped 115 degrees (46 degrees Celsius) this week, and doctors are warning people can get third degree burns from the sizzling asphalt. It is not even summer yet and parts of the United States are facing severe drought and heat waves. Scientists say these are the latest signs the world needs to bring global warming under control. Learn more about Apple in China: Our reporter spoke to Doug Guthrie, who worked for Apple and warned the company of doing business in China under Xi Jinping. His predictions ended up being premonitory. From the review: Frank Bruni devotes his last column to The Times the role of opinion writers and the extent to which they have contributed to the dynamics we denounce: the toxic tenor of American discourse, the furious tone of American politics, the volume and vitriol of it all. ARTS AND IDEAS First Eurovision, now the world? Maneskin was little known outside of bands from Italy before they won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, catapulting them past 180 million the viewers. The winning song, Shut up and good, has now been streamed on Spotify over 100 million times. But can they continue? Eurovision acts usually disappear from the spotlight as soon as the competition ends, but the members of Maneskins, the oldest of whom is 22, hope to use their existing fame and newly acquired international interest to become a rare occurrence. long-term success of Eurovision, as our journalist Elisabetta Povoledo writes from Rome. For us, said bassist Victoria De Angelis in a recent interview, music is a passion, a pleasure, something that allows us to let off steam. Since its founding in 2015, the group has moved from the streets to high school concerts to group fight competitions, before performing on the 2017 Italian edition of the talent show The X Factor.

Although they did not win, they captured the hearts of the Italian public. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

