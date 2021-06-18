Turkish fans abandon football because of politics

Turkish fans are known to be among the most passionately patriots in world football, but many are turning their backs on the national team as the game becomes increasingly politicized.

Expectations for the young Turkish team, many of whom play in top European leagues, were high at the start of the European leagues.

But there is unrest among fans who believe President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government has hijacked football in an attempt to advance its Tory agenda and silence opposition from the stands.

Whatever game you go to, there is a huge Erdogan poster in the stadium, said Alper Cagri, frontman of one of Istanbul’s Fenerbahces club’s ultra groups. Football is so politicized and manipulated these days, on and off the pitch.

Inactive domestic fans, who wildly celebrated the success of reaching the 2002 World Cup semi-finals, say government interference in football has increased over the past decade.

When Turkey came third in 2002 it was the most important thing in our lives, everyone planned their days around the games, Cagri said. But now football fans, due to political manipulation, have lost interest.

Orcan Yigit, an Ankaras Gencerlerbiligi supporter, added: I remember applauding for the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2008, but since then I don’t even watch the games.

In recent years, Mr Erdogan, a former semi-professional player, has sparked controversy at home and abroad due to his close ties to footballers, especially Turkish-German players.

Ahead of the Turkish election three years ago, Arsenal player Mesut Ozil and Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, both of whom were playing for Germany at the time, posed for photos with Mr Erdogan.

The footage has led to questions about the players’ commitment to Germany, given the Turkish president’s conflicted relationship with the EU and his poor human rights record. Mr Ozil then left the German team, citing prejudices against his Turkish origin.

But it is in Turkey that governments are most interested in football.

A 2017 constitutional referendum in which Erdogan changed the government system to concentrate power in his own hands featured prominent actors supporting the change in a social media campaign.

Then national captain Arda Turan and current squad captain Burak Yilmaz pledged to vote for a strong Turkey. Mr Erdogan won the Yes / No ballot with just over 51% of the vote in an irregular ballot.

The push for the government to demonstrate its authority over football came in the Gezi protests in 2013, when football fans led violent clashes with police as protests against Mr Erdogan spilled over into the city. the country.

The following year, the Passolig identity card system was introduced in the stadiums, leading to a boycott by many supporters.

The Turkish Football Federation, run in recent years by businessmen with close ties to the government, has also decided to play matches away from Istanbul pitches where anti-government chants are all too common.

Everyone knows that the federation is completely controlled by the government. So if you are fed up with the government and its interference in football, it is off-putting, said Daghan Iraq, author of a book on Turkish fan activism.

Turkish supporters in their team’s 2-0 defeat to Wales at the European Championships in Baku. Reuters



However, these matches have sometimes revealed the ugly side of the fans’ passion.

In a game against Iceland in October 2015, supporters of conservative center Konya mocked a minute’s silence for victims of Turkey’s worst terrorist atrocity, the Islamic State in Ankara which killed more than 100 people, mostly leftist and Kurdish protesters. .

A month later, supporters at Basaksehir Stadium, a government-backed Istanbul team, also mocked the silence of victims of the Paris attacks during a friendly against Greece.

When you watch the matches being played in places like Konya, it’s like a political rally for the government and you can’t even get a ticket to the match if you’re not a member of the ruling party, Mr. Yigit.

Many fans were upset by the decision to change the national teams away kit in 2016, changing it from white and red, the colors of the Turkish flag, to turquoise, a shade favored by Mr Erdogan as being pan-Turkish.

The defeats in the two opening matches of the Euro, the second against Wales, observed by Erdogan in Azerbaijan, leaves Turkey facing elimination from the competition.

Fans who had traveled to Baku seemed distraught, but demonstrating the polarization that has become a hallmark of Mr Erdogans Turkey, the rest were not troubled.

Referring to those in the stadium, Mr Yigit said: I have nothing in common with these people except the country in which I live.

