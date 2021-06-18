White House considers Biden-Jinping talks if “circumstances warrant”









ANI |

Update: June 18, 2021 7:11 AM IS

Washington [US]June 18 (ANI): The White House on Thursday gave numerous hints of potential direct talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Washington’s relationship with Beijing continues to deteriorate.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “This is something we would remain open to if the conditions are right and the circumstances are right.”

Price told reporters that the suggestion of a “meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was not a sign of a breakthrough but was simply a reflection of Biden’s commitment to diplomacy.” .

Price made the remarks after President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the two leaders needed to take stock of Washington and Beijing’s situation in their relations.

“Soon enough, we will sit down to determine the right modality for the two presidents to commit,” said Sullivan, adding that “it is now just a matter of when and how.”

When asked when and how the meeting would be held, Sullivan said: “It could be a phone call, it could be a meeting on the sidelines of another international summit, it could be something else.

The US State Department spokesman went on to say, “We certainly don’t have a meeting scheduled between President Xi and President Biden, nothing is planned at the moment, but this is something to which we will remain open if the conditions are right and the circumstances are justified. “

“I would like to make a few more points. We have continued to engage – again, strategically and guided by our principles, interests and values ​​- with the government of the PRC. In fact, Secretary Blinken had a call from followed up with Director Yang .., they discussed potential areas of cooperation between the PRC and the United States – and this includes issues like the climate, it includes issues like Iran, it includes issues like Afghanistan and a number of other issues – while we, as you pointed out in your question, continue to have serious disagreements and continue to be – to draw attention to indiscriminate human rights violations. The mankind committed by China in places like Xinjiang, its crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, its attempt to intimidate Taiwan – Taiwan, among other areas where we have deep concerns, “he added.

Price said Sullivan “was talking about the president’s proposal that there is no substitute for personal diplomacy.”

The US State Department released the 2020 “International Religious Freedom Report” in May, including accusations against Beijing of cracking down on Christians, Uighur Muslims and Tibetan Buddhists.

Blinken also imposed sanctions on Yu Hui, former bureau director of the so-called Central Leading Group for the Prevention and Treatment of Heretical Religions, in Chengdu, for his involvement in gross human rights violations. “He pointed out that this is not unique to… the meeting between President Biden and President Putin. It applies at all levels when it comes to our diplomacy of principle,” Price said.

Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday (local time), as US-Russian relations crumble amid Russian crackdown on protesters and accusations of cyberattacks and Washington election interference. . (ANI)







