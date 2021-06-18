Government intends to name a road in the capital after Ahmed Shah Massoud – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Twenty-one years after his assassination, the federal government intends to name a road in Islamabad after the Afghan commander Ahmed Shah Massoud.

Sources in the federal government recently said that the Foreign Office discussed the plan with the Home Office, which is the parent ministry of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The sources said that in February this year, Ahmed Wali Massoud, a brother of the late Afghan leader, asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to name a street in Islamabad after Ahmed Shah Massoud. The Prime Minister had agreed to consider the request.

Subsequently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, through an official letter, requested the Ministry of Interior to obtain the opinion of the CDAs before forwarding a summary to the Prime Minister for final approval.

Process underway at the request of Afghan leaders killed, Prime Minister’s brother

Last month, the Home Office solicited comments from CDAs on the summary.

Ahmed Shah Massoud, also known as the Lion of Panjshir, resided in Pakistan during the Soviet war and his father is also buried in Peshawar, testifying to his close ties to Pakistan, the sources said.

He is held in the highest regard among Afghan leaders for his resistance to the Soviet invasion in the 1980s. Later, he also served as Afghanistan’s defense minister.

The sources said various states have recognized Ahmed Shah Masoouds’ contribution to Afghanistan. France honored him with a plaque in Paris last year while San Diego declared September 9, 2020 Ahmed Shah Massoud Day.

When contacted, Naveed Ilahi, ADC planning member, said that according to existing policy, roads / streets can only be named after foreign heads of state.

He confirmed that the Interior Ministry had sought comments from CDAs for naming a street / road in honor of Ahmed Shah Massoud.

A road can only bear the name of a head of state of foreign countries. We are investigating the case of Ahmed Shah and will inform the government of our existing rules. We will follow all government directives, he said.

The sources have so far said that the federal government has named four roads after the head of state of foreign countries – Faisal Avenue after former Saudi King Shah Faisal, Attatürk Avenue after the Turkish hero Mustafa Kemal Ataturk; the roads were also named in honor of Chinese leader Zhou Enlai and former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser.

A federal government source said: Ahmed Shah Massoud was a brave Muslim commander and had excellent ties to Pakistan. We want to give its name to a road in the capital to pay tribute to its resistance.

Asked about CDA rules, he said: The rules can be changed, which is not a big deal for the government, adding that Pakistan has respect for all ethnic communities in Afghanistan. Therefore, the government wanted to name a road after the slain Afghan commander and leader.

Posted in Dawn, le 18 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos