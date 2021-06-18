Low popularity, Ketum Golkar is not yet ideal for Nyapres





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Denny JA, of the Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI), said Party General Chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto not ideal enough to become a presidential candidate in 2024 presidential election. The reason is that the popularity level of Airlangga is low, less than 50%. “Those who know Airlangga are always below 50%. This is not ideal for a presidential candidate, as the level of notoriety is below 50%,” LSI researcher Adjie Alfaraby said in a statement. virtual press conference, Thursday (17/6). In addition, according to Adjie, based on the results of the latest LSI survey, Airlangga’s eligibility rate is still below 10%. This puts Airlangga in 5th position with only 5.3% eligibility. In terms of eligibility, Airlangga is still far behind Party General Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto (23.5%), Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (15.5%), DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (13, 8%) and the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Sandiaga Uno (7.6 percent). However, according to Adjie, Airlangga’s chances as a presidential candidate will increase as his popularity increases. If in the future the popularity level of Airlangga exceeds 80%, the eligibility level will also increase. “While we realize that the increase in eligibility must be supported by consistent preferences, it must be high, or the level of acceptance of Airlangga in the public must also be high,” he said. . Not only that, as general chairman of Golkar, Airlangga automatically has bargaining power in the 2024 presidential election. Moreover, Golkar only needs another coalition party if it has the intention to wear Airlangga. Photo: Lukas – Press office

President Jokowi will not necessarily have a great influence on the presidential candidates he supports in 2024 Photo: Lukas – Press officePresident Jokowi will not necessarily have a great influence on the presidential candidates he supports in 2024 Jokowi’s influence Adjie said President Joko Widodo’s support for the 2024 presidential candidate wouldn’t necessarily have a big impact. Depending on how Jokowi figure in the public eye at the end of his later leadership period. If the level of public acceptance (approval) of Jokowi’s rating declines ahead of the 2024 presidential election, that will automatically have no effect on the figure he supports. On the other hand, if Jokowi gets a good prospect towards the end of his term, he will get great influence over the supported presidential candidate. “Pak Jokowi’s higher (approval) rating is approaching 2024 or at least stable from today, of course Jokowi’s approval or support will have an electoral influence on voters,” said Adjie. Adjie has said that Jokowi in the 2024 presidential election is not a kingmaker either. The reason is that, although he was president for two terms, Jokowi does not own or lead a political party. “In the kingmaker category, Jokowi is not a kingmaker, Jokowi has no party, no particular party chairman, so the coalition leadership in the future will be influenced by the presidents of political parties, “he said. Moreover, according to Adjie, the volunteers supporting Jokowi will not have much influence on the 2024 elections either. Indeed, the volunteers have different segments. “I think the influence of the volunteers is not as influential as the characters themselves. It means that as a machine they can be a force in attracting voters. But electorally, I think there is also has a lot of volunteers for each presidential candidate, ”Adjie said. . (dmi / bmw)



