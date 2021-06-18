Politics
Boris Johnson finds himself at the crossroads of another Huawei saga if Amazon Web Services crushes UK cloud products
Cloud computing in the UK is at a crossroads: on one side is a dynamic national growth sector capable of competing internationally, on the other is an industry dominated by a few big tech giants. and hampered by political inaction.
In recent years, UK tech companies have been repeatedly overlooked for government contracts, in favor of US tech conglomerates. A review of Cabinet Office figures shows that the share of government contracts awarded to Amazon Web Services has fallen from just 4.8 million in 2017 to at least 293 million today. The result is an increasing concentration of public cloud services in the hands of AWS and a few other well-known names.
UK operators are being left behind, even if they manage to compete on service and costs. With such low market diversity, there is often no chance even to demonstrate its capabilities before formal contracts are awarded elsewhere, sometimes without competitive bidding.
Our current path takes us to a place devoid of a home cloud economy, where massively growing industry and opportunities have been overlooked rather than favored. It will be a wasted opportunity for both wealth creation and job creation.
It is fashionable for the government to place national technological capabilities at the heart of its post-Brexit agenda. But there is little evidence to suggest that this has translated into concerted support for the domestic cloud industry. The truth is Whitehall is part of the problem. Government spending on cloud hosting services provided by SMEs fell from 58% in 2016/17 to just 23% in 2020/21.
What is the alternative? We only have to look beyond our borders.
The recent announcement by the French government of a Trusted Cloud is a bold step in the right direction, requiring European ownership of companies that store and process critical public data. The strategic importance of securing sensitive information on national soil, safe from intrusions abroad, is recognized.
More than that, it constitutes an essential element of an ambitious industrial strategy, allowing direct investments in the digital economy of France, improving research capacities, allowing the construction of new cloud tools and creating jobs for the foreseeable future. .
The Europes Gaia-X project has created an ambitious framework in which these decisions are possible. As our neighbors build a new generation of transparent and competitive data infrastructures and restore digital sovereignty for cloud services, our dependence on big tech giants grows every day.
Unlike France, the government has abandoned Theresa Mays’ industrial strategy and replaced it with a growth plan. But there is widespread concern that the national cloud computing industry has no place in this plan. Take the national data strategy consultation as a recent example of cloud services being lip service and, despite the recognition that the industry is too concentrated in the hands of Big Tech, there was an absence of solutions.
Early last year, there was an uproar over a decision, and a subsequent turnaround, to allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to build Britain’s 5G infrastructure. Acknowledging the problem, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK only had a choice between three major players. He called it a market failure that needed to be corrected.
Boris Johnson now finds himself at the point that led to the lack of diversity. If his government fails to foster a flourishing technological environment at home, strengthen our capacities and invest in cutting-edge technologies, the field will be reduced to a few foreign players.
It’s not hard to envision a scenario where it becomes a security threat if all of our democratic systems rely on international tech giants to store their data securely.
The Prime Minister has a chance to prevent a future foreign minister from having to stand up after the fact and denounce a lack of diversity. Instead, he can embolden himself with the opportunity to trumpet the rich technological landscape he helped cultivate.
