The Republican Party’s mission: to clear the Trump presidency





It is as if the flattery towards Vladimir Putin never happened. Or Trump’s assurance that Covid-19 would simply “disappear” never came through his lips. Meanwhile, Trump’s henchmen have renamed the worst assault on modern-day American democracy a January 6 tourist getaway as they seek to cleanse the reputation of the former president who told rioters to “fight back like hell “and, months later, still holds huge swing on the GOP.

The Californian Republican criticized Biden for not standing up for American national interests and for not making it clear that the United States “will hold Russia accountable for its long list of transgressions.” … President Biden gave Vladimir Putin a pass, ”McCarthy wrote in a statement. His main argument was that Biden had failed to make Moscow pay the price for a series of ransomware attacks against US infrastructure believed to come from Russian soil.

McCarthy did not mention two Russian intelligence operations to meddle in the US election to help Trump win. He also did not mention Trump’s famous press conference in Helsinki when the then president threw US spy agencies under the bus on live TV and accepted denials from Putin, a former KGB officer, on electoral interference. Former Trump senior adviser to Russia, Fiona Hill, told CNN this week that she plans to fake a medical emergency to stop the press conference in 2018 because it was so excruciating and damaging to American interests.

Trump, still the author of the most outrageous big lie, weighed in on Wednesday with one of his favorite interviewers, Fox’s Sean Hannity, attacking Biden’s management of the summit.

“We didn’t get anything, we gave Russia a really big stage and we didn’t get anything,” Trump said, noting his own tendency to view diplomacy as a photo op with him as a streak. that star by slamming Biden’s “performance art” and saying it was a “good day for Russia”.

Trump’s criticism of his successor was particularly ironic, as the main criticism of his encounters with tyrant Kim Jong Un was that he had surrendered the prize that North Korean leaders have been waiting for decades – a recognition on a platform alongside the American leader – while not slowing down Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Deny heroism

In the most blatant example of historical revisionism, some Republican lawmakers now actively deny the heroism of the officers who defended them against insurgents on Capitol Hill. And by refusing to probe the invasion and actively distorting Trump’s incitement to a mob attack on Jan.6, his allies are trying to cleanse his reputation as he contemplates a comeback. The fury that led to the sickening assault on Congress was sparked by Trump’s baseless lies about voter fraud, which continue to wreak havoc on American democracy by inspiring restrictive voting laws in states.

The former president himself dictated the new narrative during a political appearance in North Carolina earlier this month, with the most outrageous lie so far in his presidency: “Remember, I’m not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one trying to save it. “

The Republican effort to cover up the truth about Trump’s attempt to disrupt Biden’s certification of victory began hours after the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

He has now reached absurd but also dangerous lengths. Several Republicans have said the anti-fascist anti-fa militant group is to blame rather than the former president’s supporters in their MAGA hats waving Trump flags. Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican freshman, said the crowd scenes were just a “normal sightseeing tour.”

A DC Metropolitan Police officer who was knocked out and beaten as he attempted to defend the Capitol on January 6 said Clyde refused to shake his hand when they met on the Capitol this week. But Michael Fanone has vowed not to stop debunking historic GOP revisionism about the attack.

“Your words have consequences, congressman,” Fanone told CNN’s “New Day” Thursday. “You are lying about what happened on January 6 and I will be there to confront anyone who lies about January 6.”

Fanone spoke as the Justice Department released gruesome new footage of the attack on Capitol Hill. Footage shows an accused rioter, Thomas Webster, among a large crowd of Trump fans, menacingly brandishing a flag pole and finally rushing to officers who engaged in hand-to-hand combat with him and him. other members of the crowd. Meanwhile, several GOP lawmakers who idolize Trump – including Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia – have amplified a baseless conspiracy theory pointed out by Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson, according to which the Capitol Riot was a false flag plot orchestrated by the FBI. And earlier this week, more than 20 House Republicans voted against legislation to bestow the Congressional Gold Medal on officers who have defended the Capitol, some, like Greene, saying they opposed the use of the global “insurgency” in legislation to describe what happened that day. That revisionism was again compromised on Thursday when the Justice Department accused a Capitol Hill rioter of bringing a handgun onto Capitol grounds.

The attempt to make voters forget – or at least give the Trump base the cover of a more heartwarming alternate reality – is not just an attempt to cover up embarrassment or protect the reputation of Trump, who exercises still a great deal of power within the GOP. . There are also electoral considerations. Several Republican senators, for example, openly admitted they were opposed to a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the insurgency – the party’s obstruction of the Senate – because it would undermine an attempt to hold a mid-year election. -mandate a referendum on Biden’s presidency. .

Their decision not only deprived the country of a moment of catharsis after national trauma and recommendations that could prevent it from happening again. It also meant that there would be no agreed contemporary historical record of a day of infamy in which five people died and democracy was sullied.

“The truth about what happened that day is an inconvenience to Republicans and it is an embarrassment, it contradicts the political narrative they think is most favorable to them,” the former director said Thursday. FBI Assistant Andrew McCabe on CNN.

“They’re going to keep lying, they’re going to keep coming up with ludicrous characterizations of what happened that day.”

Pandemic revisionism

Another deep stain on Trump’s record is the pandemic he has denied, mismanaged and politicized. In order to make the country forget, Republicans have chosen Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, as the scapegoat to blame who should be blamed on Trump.

The recent release of Fauci’s government emails sparked a coordinated effort by former members of the Trump administration and the conservative media to blame him for the pandemic’s deadly march on American soil in early 2020.

Fauci, as a government official, deserves close scrutiny. Some of its positions in the first months of the worst health crisis in a century, involving for example the usefulness of wearing a mask and the transmissibility of the disease, have evolved. Unlike Trump’s positions, they have changed on the basis of new scientific evidence rather than politics. The extreme nature of the attacks on Fauci suggests their real purpose – to relieve Trump. One of the world’s most respected public health officials has been called an “activist scientist” and an arm of the Chinese propaganda machine. Fauci, who said he believed natural transmission from animals to humans most likely spread Covid-19, was also accused of covering up Beijing for claiming the virus escaped from a lab Wuhan City Epidemiology.

“He was wrong on almost every issue and he was wrong about Wuhan and the lab as well,” Trump said in North Carolina earlier this month. The Biden administration is still investigating the fateful genesis of the pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan. But some Republicans have asked Fauci to resign over the emails – looking for a scalp that would suggest a non-existent scandal but could serve to drain some of the blame from Trump.

The rewrite of the history of the tumultuous administration to a Trump term is perhaps not surprising, since lies and false realities have been its most dominant feature from its earliest moments to the end.

In fact, the strategy – which has now enabled tens of millions of Americans to live in an alternate version of the truth endorsed by Trump – was sketched out as early as 2018 in Kansas City, when he told his supporters not to pay nothing. watch out for journalists retracing the true story of his presidency.

“What you see and what you read is not what is happening.”

The events of the past week show how the former president was able to co-opt his party in its methodology of deception to such an extent that the facts of the past no longer hold – which raises real questions about how democracy works American. in the future.

It’s a chilling reminder of how a totalitarian government rewrote every book, changed the dates and tampered with every recording of George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four”, to such a point that “the story has stopped. And nothing exists except a present in which the party is always right.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos