It’s a small step for Congress, a big step for American competitiveness. Passing the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) with strong bipartisan support, the Senate has done a lot to counter what the Secretary of State Antoine Blink Antony Blinken US must help Afghans who helped us Biden and Putin open high-stakes summit in Geneva Democrat says he will not present a resolution to censor Greene MORE called the greatest geopolitical test of China’s growing military, geopolitical and economic aggression in the 21st century under the leadership of Secretary-General Xi Jinping.

Xis biggest fear is for the United States to have another Sputnik moment and engage in the equivalent of a moonstroke. The USICA is designed to do just that by taking the technological advantage of China Inc. and sending it back to the United States. Make the technology of tomorrow a trusted technology that strengthens free societies in the face of perpetual authoritarian threats.

Devil live to create categories by creating four market-leading companies, I can tell you that securing these cutting-edge industries doesn’t come cheap. However, when the government targets smart investments in research and development with private sector partners, we get our money’s worth. Just look at the Apollo program. Our $ 140 billion (today’s dollars) investment put a man on the moon. The program not only led to American leadership in aerospace, but resulted in hundreds of derivative products microelectronics renal dialysis machines. It always pays dividends. In 2018, U.S. leadership in aerospace and commercial aviation contributed $ 2.3 trillion in GDP to the U.S. economy. This initial investment of $ 140 billion continues to generate $ 4.1 trillion in annual recurring GDP.

Since the 1960s, however, the US government’s long-term investment in research has declined. We once ruled the world. Today, we rank 9th in the world for total R&D and 12th for publicly funded R&D. Business investments are crucial, but they are usually constrained to be of a shorter term nature due to the 90 day time frame for quarterly profits. For the sake of our national security and maintaining our global leadership, it is essential that high-tech R&D be a public-private partnership.

The US Innovation and Competition Act contains a number of useful provisions. The main thing is his Endless Frontier Law component that authorizes roughly $ 150 billion over five years for scientific and technological research in 10 tech-intensive industries that America simply cannot hand over to China Inc., including semiconductors, 5G, AI, clean energy, cybersecurity, quantum, robotics, biotechnology and others.

The USICA’s CHIPS Act part is derived from the historic $ 12 billion offshoring of our teams Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), appropriates nearly $ 53 billion to bring back US semiconductor manufacturing after we lost it. The crucial focus of the Taiwan Bill strengthens the Lee Partnership for Economic Prosperity and the Science and Technology Agreement we signed as a result of my travel to taiwan last fall as the most senior State Department official in 41 years.

This trip to Taiwan was one of the reasons this boy from a small town in Ohio ended up being # 3 on List of sanctions for dictator Xis. I received this honor not for what I said as Under Secretary of State, but for serving my country and achieving results. However, the main reason was the construction of the Clean network Alliance of Democracies, which beat Xis’ master plan to control 5G through Huawei. The Wall Street Journal called the Clean Network the undisputed success story and perhaps the most enduring foreign policy legacy of the past four years. With Huawei now neutralized, the USICA’s $ 1.5 billion infusion for 5G innovation will accelerate efforts by U.S. companies to get back into the 5G game.

The Clean Network was the product of my mission to take economic governance to the next level by developing and implementing a Global Economic Security Strategy (GESS) which later became another bipartisan bill, The 2019 Global Economic Security Strategy Act aimed at stimulating economic growth, maximizing national security and combating economic aggression. It had three pillars: 1) economic competitiveness and innovation of turbochargers; 2) protect US assets, such as intellectual property, supply chains, financial and education systems; and 3) form a network of trusted partnerships made up of like-minded countries, businesses and civil society operating under a set of principles of democratic trust for all areas of economic collaboration, which has evolved into the Clean Network.

The Endless Frontier Act, initially conceived in October 2019, was one of the by-products of the first pillar of the Global Economic Security Strategy. Our State Department team worked with the Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSenate Panel Unanimously Advances Biden Overnight Energy’s Top Cyber ​​Candidates: Schumer to Start Reconciliation Process Wednesday | Biparty bill would ban ‘chemicals forever’ in cosmetics | Biden Administrator Considering Trump Era Proposal for Uranium Reserve Senator GOP: I Want to Make Biden a ‘Mid-Term President’ MORE, a Democrat from New York, and the Senator. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungOn The Money: Yellen and Powell push back inflation fears | Fed Keeps Rates Stable, Improves Defense Growth Projections Overnight: Biden, Putin Agree to Launch Arms Control Talks at Summit | Repeal of 2002 war permit will get Senate vote | GOP Representative Warns Biden “Blood With His Hands” Without Afghan Interpreter Evacuation Biparty Infrastructure Group Grows to 20 Senators MORE, a Republican from Indiana, to revive the technological leadership of the Americas at a time when we face an urgent threat from the Chinese Communist Party. The bipartite legislation that was introduced a few months later aimed to generate the trusted technology of tomorrow by increasing investment in high-tech research vital to our national security.

Most importantly, the USICA is a catalyst for such R&D investments from the private sector and even from allies. the strategic plan introduced by Paul Touw, my senior advisor and founder of Ariba, and myself to Senators and Members of Congress, showed how to take this critical investment in high-tech research to $ 500 billion with private sector correspondence and our closest technological allies. We then validated this and generated a lot of interest from companies and countries that have become members of the Clean Network.

The beauty of this approach is that it not only worsens government R&D funding in 10 national security sectors, but also maximizes the commercialization of these investments by leveraging the resources and know-how of the private sector. From the point of view of economic diplomacy, it also improves collaboration and increases economic competitiveness with our Techno-democracies-10 (TD-10) partners to counter China Inc. The TD-10 was conceived as a powerful coalition of 10 to 12 like-minded countries united to compete with China Inc. by focusing on development, protection, dissemination and the use of technologies.

USICA’s focus on economic governance with its investments in alliances and partnerships, coupled with increasing funding for development finance corporations (DFCs) from $ 60 billion to $ 100 billion, significantly strengthens the continuous expansion of Clean network beyond the original six lines of effort. USICA is also giving a boost to the clean infrastructure initiative we launched as Blue Point Network, rightly renamed Clean Green Network. It was gratifying to see the G-7 recently go behind this initiative because it is a fair and unifying alternative to the one-way toll road and belt from China to Beijing, as one Asian foreign minister called it.

By passing the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, the Senate did its part to send a powerful message to our citizens, the private sector, our allies, and the Chinese Communist Party itself that America is united in its commitment to preserving our precious freedom from authoritarianism. Now it’s the Houses’ turn to take over and then let’s move on to the moonlight.

Keith Krach has been unanimously confirmed as US Under Secretary of State and is the former CEO of DocuSign and Ariba. He was also chairman of the board of directors of Purdue.