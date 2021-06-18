Center, Sindh eludes consensus on key issues at ICC meeting – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Center and Sindh were unable to reach consensus on important national issues discussed at a Common Interests Council (ICC) meeting on Thursday, including the 2021 National Electricity Policy, share Indus water and development projects in the province currently being funded by the federal government.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ICC will meet again on Monday to respond to reservations from Sindh.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the 46th meeting of the ICC examined in detail the draft national electricity policy 2021. It was decided to form a committee to further deliberate on the proposed policy and present the final draft to the Commission. ICC at its next meeting on Monday, said a press release issued by the prime minister’s office.

The committee includes the ministers of finance, energy and law, the special assistant to the prime minister in charge of power and four chief ministers.

A source from the prime minister’s office told Dawn that Sindh had around 15 objections to the new electricity policy that had been discussed and that the province’s demands would be incorporated into the draft policy. He said the policy was likely to be approved by the ICC on Monday.

Committee formed to deliberate on the draft national electricity policy; PM chairs meetings on EVM, Ravi Urban City project

On the other hand, a government official in Sindh said the province wanted the old 2015 tariff of 5-7 rupees per unit on renewable energy produced in Sindh, especially wind power. However, the Prime Minister insisted that a new tariff would be applied in the electricity policy, which is around 3.50 rupees per unit.

On the issue of sharing water from the Indus River, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said inspectors deployed to the river’s water release and reception points have always favored the Punjab and have presented inaccurate data on water that benefited Punjab.

He said these inspectors showed more water than what was received by Sindh from the system and showed less water than what was obtained by Punjab.

Mr. Shah said that according to a Supreme Court ruling, the Center could not undertake development work in a province because it was a right of the provincial government. However, he added, the federal government was carrying out development activities in parts of Sindh.

In addition, Prime Minister Khan called on the relevant authorities to complete the electoral reform process and electronic voting system for overseas Pakistanis as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting on the use of electronic voting machine (EVM), the prime minister said overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the country and should be involved in the electoral process. The only option to ensure the transparency of the electoral process is the use of EVMs, he added.

The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the VPD and electoral reform legislation.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the use of VPDs in the electoral process, after meeting all constitutional requirements. He said the government is committed to ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

Ravi Urban City

Chairing another meeting to review the progress of Ravi Urban City and Central Business District projects, the Prime Minister called on the relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive wastewater treatment strategy to ensure the supply of drinking water to the urban population and for agricultural purposes.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to install wastewater treatment plants, especially in large cities. He said that in cities like Lahore, the use of modern technology was important to meet the water scarcity for a growing population.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill, Retired Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Haider, CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority, Imran Amin, Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman, SM Imran Amin, and senior officials.

The Prime Minister has been informed that development work on Sapphire Bay will begin shortly after the contract is finalized next week. The approval process for an industrial zone will be completed by June and will be followed by construction of the infrastructure.

Educational institutions, including the University of Iqra, the University of Management and Technology and ISC, will set up their campuses in the city of Ravi. Iqra University has expressed interest in building a hospital there.

The meeting was also informed about the transfer of three water plants by the Water and Sanitation Authority to Ravi City and the use of modern technology for wastewater treatment. The participants were also informed of the guidelines issued by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Judicial Water Commission to expedite the approval process of the urban town of Ravi project.

It was pointed out that a quota of local people had been set aside for jobs under the Ravi City project and that around 100,000 households would benefit from it. In addition, residents will get medical treatment with a 50 percent concession.

Regarding the Central Business District project, the meeting was informed that the auction process will start in the first week of July 2021.

A board of directors has already been put in place for the Central Business District project, which, in consultation with Nespak and Frontier Works Organization, would finalize a design, with development work scheduled to begin next week.

Posted in Dawn, le 18 June 2021

