bne IntelliNews – CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: If Inandi kidnapping is confirmed, Turkey’s protests against Khashoggi will ring hollow





If it is true that Turkish educator Orhan Inandi was kidnapped by Turkish intelligence agents and is being held at the Turkish Embassy in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, then Ankaras has expressed outrage over the assassination. in October 2018 from dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Istanbul Consulate could start to feel the horror. Its edges

(Image: Frenchieinportland, CC-BY-SA 4.0). The Inandis case was picked up this week by Enes Kanter, a center for the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association and also a human rights activist. Kanter, who left Turkey for the United States at the age of 17 to pursue his career as a professional basketball player and who drew the ire of the Turkish regime for his harsh criticism of autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wrote a piece on Inandi’s fate for The Washington Post, the Khashoggi newspaper wrote regularly before his horrific end at the hands of a Saudi squad. Like Inandi, Kanter is associated with the Gulenist movement which Erdogan said was responsible for orchestrating the attempt to overthrow him in 2016, although the leader of the Gulenists, self-exiled Turkish preacher and former Erdogan ally, Fethullah Gulen , residing in Pennsylvania, has always denied any involvement. I woke up with a loud bang In his article for the To post, Kanter writes: At around 2:30 a.m., I woke up to the loud banging on the door of my hotel room in Indonesia, where I went to organize a basketball camp for schoolchildren in 2017. We have to leave the room. country immediately, my manager told me frantically. It looked like Turkish Secret Service agents were about to capture me and send me back to Turkey. Three hours later, we were on an emergency flight to Singapore, then to Romania. Turkey missed its chance to arrest me but canceled my passport and forced me to stay stranded in Romania. Image: @AlMonitor. But I was lucky unlike Orhan Inandi, a Turkish educator in Kyrgyzstan who was kidnapped by Turkish agents last month and is believed to be detained at the Turkish embassy in the country’s capital. Despite international appeals, Inandis’s fate remains a mystery. This Jamal Khashoggi-style detention is part of Turkey’s global campaign to locate, kidnap and bring back Turkish dissidents. Kanter shares how ex-president Donald Trumps ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn was offered millions to help forcibly evict Cleric Gulen in 2016, adding: Gulen resides in rural Pennsylvania, and the Turkish government blames him for all of the country’s woes. Turkey last month said its intelligence agents captured Gülens’ nephew, a teacher in Kenya, and brought him back to Turkey. The Turkish government has requested Gulen’s extradition from the United States for many years, but Washington said Turkey has presented no evidence of tangible wrongdoing by Gulen. Tens of thousands of people mobilized According to Kanter, inspired by Gulen’s teachings, Inandi traveled to Kyrgyzstan, where he is now a Kyrgyz citizen, after the collapse of the Soviet Union to open science schools in the country. Tens of thousands of people in Kyrgyzstan, including legislators and officials, mobilized to find and release the kidnapped educator, Kanter said, observing that his fate is like more than 100 Turkish citizens who were kidnapped and brought back to Turkey to face some arrests and possibly torture. According to Freedom House, Kanter points out, Turkey has carried out illegal renditions for more countries in the past six years than any other country in the world. For a country that so often protests against being unfairly prevented from making progress towards EU membership, this should be seen as totally irrelevant. US President Joe Biden, who has acknowledged that Erdogan is an autocrat and that opposition parties in Turkey should be encouraged, appears to be attempt to establish a largely transactional relationship with Ankara. The freedom of regime victims like Inandi should be part of the equation.







