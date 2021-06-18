Boris Johnson has a bloody Lib Dems nose in a by-election – “Conservative blue wall is crumbling!” | Politics | New





In a major upheaval, Lib Dem candidate Sarah Green won 21,517 votes, wiping out the competition with a majority of over 8,000 votes. The election was called following the tragic death of Conservative MP Dame Cheryl Gillan, who had held the seat for almost 30 years.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said taking the historically Tory seat showed “the Tories’ blue wall was starting to crumble.” He said: “This is a huge victory for the Liberal Democrats. “The people of Chesham and Amersham sent shockwaves through British politics. “We have been told that it is impossible for a party to beat the Tories here in Buckinghamshire.”

The defeat in the by-elections marks the first time that the seat, first formed in 1974, has been lost by the Conservatives. Sarah Green won the vote with an overwhelming majority of 8,028 votes against her Conservative rival, Peter Fleet, who collected 13,489 votes. The Yellows’ victory overturned Dame Cheryl Gillan’s majority of 16,000 votes in the 2019 general election. Mr. Davey said: “We have been told this seat is too secure and the Conservatives too strong. READ MORE: EU bent on sabotaging UK trade deals in revenge for Brexit

Speaking on Ms Green's victory, he said: "This is an absolutely extraordinary result which has to take into account the fact that the Liberal Democrats did not just throw out the kitchen sink in this constituency, I think it was the microwave, the table, the oven, the dishwasher, the dog, the cat and whatever was lying around too. The by-election result follows the Prime Minister's victory over Labor last month. Mr Johnson cut swathes of Labor-held Red Wall constituencies in the May Super Thursday by-elections. However, experts predict that the outcome in Chesham and Amersham will sound the alarm bells for Tory strategists.







