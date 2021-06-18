Meera Ji claims land grabbers kidnapped her mother, writes to Imran Khan for help





Popular Pakistani actress Meera wrote a request to Prime Minister Imran Khan for immediate help after alleged threats from land grabbers.

In an interview, the actress said that even her mother was kidnapped.

Meera said: “I am threatened by Mian Shahid Mahmood, he is a land grabber who is trying to illegally take back my family property after agreeing to live there as a tenant. This person kidnapped my mom and now he’s doing his best to get his hands on my homestead. I also submitted a request to CCPO Lahore and appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take note of this issue.

“I have devoted my entire career to this country and I am awaiting the government’s response against the elements of property grabbing,” she said.

However, the person named Mian Shahid Mahmood, who was accused by Meera, maintains that he in turn was duped by the actress and her mother, according to a report in Tribune. In his request to CCPO Lahore, he said: “I bought the property from Meera’s mother and also made the payment. However, when I asked for the property documents, Shafqat Zahra did not hand them over.

On the work side, the controversial Pak Meera celebrity made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Nazar, followed by Kasak, Bhadaas, Bumper Draw, Dunno Y2… Life Is a Moment and Sheitaan and Paanch Ghantey Mien Paanch Crore among others.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos