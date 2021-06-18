PM Modi says virus is still among us and launches crash course for field workers

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Active cases fell to 7,986,656, accounting for 2.68% of total infections, Union Health Ministry said

Coronavirus Last news :Active cases fell below 8 lakh after 73 days and the COVID-19[female[feminine the recovery rate has crossed 96 percent.

India reported 62,480 news on Friday COVID-19[female[feminine cases, 88,977 healings and 1,587 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total number of cases rose to 2 97 62 793.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a personalized crash course program for COVID-19[female[feminine frontline workers on Friday via video conference, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The launch will begin the program at 111 training centers in 26 states.

The launch will be followed by Modi’s speech. the Union Minister for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion. The program aims to train and develop more than a lakh of “Covid warriors” across the country, the PMO added.

A study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday found that the third wave of coronavirus The pandemic is not more likely to disproportionately affect children than adults. It comes as several states are strengthening their infrastructure to prepare for the third wave with a particular focus on child protection.

The rate of seropositivity for SARS-CoV-2 in children was just as high as that of the adult population in an interim study of 4,509 participants from five locations in four states.

Seropositivity is a percentage estimate of the number of people with antibodies to HIV. coronavirus and therefore a past infection.

Maharashtra reported fresh 9,830 on Thursday COVID-19[female[feminine cases and 236 deaths and also added 400 old deaths, bringing the number of infections to 5944,710 and the toll to 1,16,026, the state health department said.

In addition to the 236 new deaths, the state added 400 previously unreported deaths to the toll as part of an ongoing reconciliation exercise, the department said.

Of the 236 deaths, 167 occurred in the past 48 hours and 69 in the past week, he said.

With 5,890 people discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of patients recovered rose to 56,856,636, leaving the state with 1,960 active cases, the department said.

There are 8,50,663 patients in home quarantine, while 4,964 are in institutional quarantine, the department said. The states COVID-19[female[feminine The cure rate is 95.64 percent, while the case fatality rate is 1.95 percent, he said.

With 2 16,005 additional tests, the State has so far carried out 3 88 57 644 COVID-19[female[feminine tests, the ministry said. The city of Mumbai reported 660 new infections and 20 deaths, bringing its tally to 717,832 and the toll to 15,247.

Mumbai’s Wider Division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, added 2,174 COVID-19[female[feminine cases and 58 deaths. The division’s case count rose to 15,694,464 and the death toll to 31,060. Of the 58 deaths, 15 were reported in rural areas of Thane district and 14 in Palghar, the department said.

Nashik Division added 966 cases and 36 deaths, including 11 deaths in rural areas of Ahmednagar district. The number of cases in Pune Division increased by 2,417 cases and deaths by 53, including 33 in Satara alone, the department said.

Kolhapur Division COVID-19[female[feminine the number of cases increased by 3,192 cases and the number of deaths by 65. Kolhapur district alone added 25 deaths to the division’s death toll.

Aurangabad division reported 169 cases and two deaths, while Akola division recorded 311 cases and four additional deaths, the department said. The Nagpur division added 216 cases and four deaths, he added.

Maharashtra coronavirus the figures are as follows: positive cases 59 44,710, new cases 9,830, death 1,16,026, recoveries 56 85,636, active cases 1,960, total tests 3,88 57,644.