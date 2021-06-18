TITLE: The candidates for the post of Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces are limited to 2 names, which is the most strategic?





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The scholarship for candidates for the new TNI commander emerged following the retirement of Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto in November 2021. These murmurs were heard in the parliament of Senayan, Jakarta. Two names entered as candidates for the TNI commander candidate who would later replace Hadi Tjahjanto. They are the Chief of Staff of the Army or General KSAD Andika Perkasa, and the Chief of Staff of the Navy or Admiral KSAL Yudo Margono. These two senior TNI officers may be elected by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, who has prerogatives, and will then be reviewed by the Indonesian House of Representatives. For the record, Andika himself will retire in November 2022. If he is elected commander of the TNI, he will only serve one year. Meanwhile, Yudo will retire in November 2023, or he can serve a year longer than Andika. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said that when the TNI commander was elected, he was entirely in the hands of Jokowi. “Of course, President Jokowi has the prerogative to determine who is the commander of TNI,” Fadjroel told reporters. Liputan6.com, Thursday (7/17/2021). However, he did not say whether the president’s choice clearly led to Andika or Yudo. “We’ll just have to wait, the best will be chosen,” said Fadjroel. Imparity Director Ghufron Mabruri said that with six months to go, President Jokowi had plenty of time to determine who was the most suitable candidate to replace Hadi Tjahjanto. “The most important part of the process is that the president still has time to consider various factors, such as the track record and contribution of the public, from civil society to the change,” Ghufron told reporters. Liputan6.com, Thursday (7/17/2021). According to him, the replacement of the TNI commander is not just looking for his figure, but how to move the TNI forward. All these aspects are necessary in order to assess who is most suitable for the position of commander of the TNI. “Not only the individuals, but also their background, their commitment. Of course, in this context, the president must seek the opinion of stakeholders, civil society, of course, who can move the TNI forward and ensure respect for human rights and the reform of the TNI program that does not ‘has not yet been implemented,’ explained Ghufron. “He said he still couldn’t choose between Andika and Yudo. Because everything is still under surveillance. “I myself have not been able to champion between the two, saying which one is better. We are always looking at the assessment factors, including developing an NIT that is professional and respectful of human rights. man. This is an important point, “said Ghufron. He also recalled that the new commander of the TNI has a problem with the duties which are not light, apart from the Covid-19. “For example, the duty that has become our dossier indeed concerns Papua, which to this day still uses a security and militarist approach, sending troops to complicate the situation with violence. Then, the role of involvement TNI with civilians is increasingly extending outside its main functions, power, don’t let TNI become a political instrument of security and so on, ”Ghufron said. Moreover, the most important duty is to carry out the reform mandate 98 which has not yet been implemented, namely the reform of the military justice system. “We are always looking for a figure that the public needs, we are looking for a commander-in-chief who is committed to defending human rights and democracy, we need the TNI, which is supported by defense equipment,” because we only need the budget. problem, says Ghufron.

Mattress rotation Likewise, Diandra Megaputri Mengko, a defense and security researcher at the Center for Political Research of the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), said that the army chief of staff, KSAL and KSAU had the same opportunity to become commanders of the TNI. “It’s good that there is a dimensional rotation to become the Commander of TNI,” Diandra told Liputan6.com on Thursday (7/17/2021). He also revealed that there were still two things for the future TNI commander to consider. The first clearly provides the context for the involvement of TNI in the management of Covid-19, which must be proportionate as one of the tasks of military operations other than war (OMSP). “In the sense that it does not interfere with the preparation and the preparation of the TNI in the accomplishment of its main task, namely to face the war”, explained Diandra. Second, it is hoped that in the future the TNI commander will be able to assess the legal basis used to deploy TNI in the face of the pandemic and encourage improvements in accordance with the TNI law. “Because, on the basis of the provisions of the TNI law, the legal basis used is a political decision of the state. It would be good if the implementation of this type of OMSP also followed the provisions of the TNI law, ”said Diandra. Outside of the pandemic, in general, it is hoped that the next TNI commander will focus on fostering professionalism and upholding democratic control. Regarding professionalism, it is certainly hoped that the commander will continue to encourage and consider the improvement of defense equipment in Indonesia. “Moreover, we have the Nanggala case like yesterday,” Diandra said. On the other hand, the TNI commander must continue to pay sufficient attention to the needs of soldiers in preparation for their main tasks such as war exercises and soldier welfare issues. “The well-being of these soldiers is not only linked to the availability of official housing, but must also affect health insurance and life insurance when they are on duty,” said Diandra. Regarding democratic oversight, he continued, it is hoped that the TNI commander will then be able to assess the old issues that have not been resolved, namely the assessment of various types of memoranda of understanding with relevant civilian agencies as a basis for the implementation of the OMSP. “This needs to be reassessed because according to the provisions of the TNI law itself, this OMSP is to be executed on the basis of political decisions of the state, presidential decisions jointly with the RPD,” said Diandra.

