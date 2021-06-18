EC decision will be final on EVMs: Alvi





ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that the final decision on the implementation of electoral processes will be taken by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

According to a statement, he chaired a meeting of the subcommittee on emerging technologies in i-voting. He said government organizations would facilitate the ECP in carrying out the reform process in a transparent manner.

President Alvi also called for lifting the reservations made by the ECP regarding the modification of electoral laws. He stressed that voting was a fundamental right of every citizen and that he could not be deprived of his fundamental right because of the weaknesses of our system.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications (IT&T) Syed Aminul Haq, Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati, Secretary of Ministry of Informatics and Telecommunications Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Chairman by interim NADRA Brig (retd) Khalid Latif, DG (IT) ECP Khizer Aziz and other government officials.

Addressing the meeting, the president stressed the need to improve the existing electoral laws to enable around 9 million overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He stressed the need to improve communication among relevant stakeholders in order to dispel any misconceptions regarding e-voting for overseas Pakistanis. Referring to the 2017 electoral law, Azam Khan Swati informed the meeting that 49 amendments had been incorporated into the said law with the consent of the ECP and that this time, the organizations concerned should also support the ongoing reforms to ensure the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that electronic voting machines (EVs) were the only option to prevent poll fraud and keep the electoral process transparent.

He chaired a briefing on the use of electronic voting machines in the country’s elections, which was attended by Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz, Senate House Leader Dr Shehzad Wasim, the Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Advisor to Prime Minister Babar Awan.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail on the progress made so far in the use of electronic voting machines and legislation regarding electoral reforms. He reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the use of electronic voting machines and to meet all constitutional requirements.

Pakistanis overseas are an asset to the country; they must be involved in the electoral process, he added. The prime minister stressed that electoral reforms, electronic voting and the voting process for overseas Pakistanis are expected to be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the progress of the Ravi Urban City and Central Business District project, which was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill , Chairman of New Pakistan Housing Authority Lt-Gen (ret) Anwar Ali Haider, Director General of Urban Development Authority Ravi Imran Amin, Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran and senior officials.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made in these two key projects. The meeting was informed that development work at Sapphire-Bay would begin shortly after the contract was issued next week.

The approval process for the industrial zone would also be completed in June, after which construction of the infrastructure would begin. The University of Iqra, UMT and ISC would set up their campuses in the city of Ravi. The University of Iqra has expressed interest in building a hospital as well as its campus.

The meeting was informed about the relocation of three WASA water treatment plants to Ravi City and the use of modern technology for wastewater treatment. The participants were also informed of the instructions given by the Judicial Water Commission to the Environmental Protection Agency to speed up the project approval process of the town of Ravi.

The participants were informed that a quota of jobs had been allocated to the local population in the project. Initially, the project would provide employment for 100,000 local families. In addition, the local population would benefit from a 50% reduction in medical costs.

Emphasizing the importance of sewage treatment plants, especially in big cities like Lahore, the prime minister said the use of modern technology was essential to address the water scarcity and wastewater treatment plants. the water.

The PM ordered the formulation of an integrated and comprehensive strategy for water treatment and sewage disposal to ensure an abundant and clean supply of clean water to the urban population as well as additional water for agricultural purposes.

The Central Business District project meeting was informed that the auction process would start in the first week of July 2021. A board of directors had been established for the Central Business District project, design assistance was supplied by Nespak and FWO, and development work was in progress. should start next week.

