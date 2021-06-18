



PM Modi launches crash course for COVID workers | Photo credit: Representative image Highlights PM Modi launched the personalized crash course program for Covid 19 frontline workers today at 11 a.m. The program consists of six personalized intensive courses for COVID19 frontline workers under Skill India. We are working to prepare 1 lakh of frontline workers in the country, Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a crash course for the training and development of COVID workers via video conference. The program titled ‘Personalized crash course program for Covid 19 frontline workers’ was launched today, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. by PM Modi. The goal of the program is to create skilled non-medical health workers to meet future workforce needs. PM Modi is launching six personalized intensive course programs for COVID19 frontline workers under Skill India. These modules include home care assistance, basic care assistance, advanced care assistance, emergency care assistance, sample collection assistance, and patient care assistance. medical equipement. Trained workers will assist doctors in the treatment of COVID 19 patients. Also Read: Delhi Government To Recruit 5,000 Medical Assistants – Eligibility, How To Apply Details Here PM Modi launches crash course for COVID workers: link to video conference “We are working to prepare 1 lakh of frontline workers in the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. He further added that the program would be available at 111 training centers in 26 states nationwide. The Union Minister of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship was also present at the launch of the crash course for COVID workers. This course is designed as part of the core component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0. The total amount sanctioned for this program is Rs. 276 crores. PM Modi thanked the entire healthcare fraternity for selflessly serving humanity while launching the crash course for COVID workers.







