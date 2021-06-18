Tolerance is a trait that cannot be negotiated

VIVA President Joko Widodo, has five things that he hopes can be a guide for every graduate University in Indonesia.

Lead Country explained that by answering the minister’s question Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) Nadiem Makarim, in a discussion on the Merdeka campus that took place at the State Palace, Jakarta.

Indonesian Chancellor Forum chairman Arif Satria, Telkom chairman Ririek Adriansyah, Tokopedia chairman William Tanuwidjaja and a number of student representatives participated in the dialogue.

The President shared his hopes and dreams that one day these five things can be ingrained in every university or college graduate.

“First, our graduates must be very dedicated to humanity and the progress of the nation as well as tolerance in diversity. It is a character that cannot be negotiated,” said Jokowi, as a press release on the site setkab.go.id, city VIVA, Friday June 18, 2021.

In addition, Jokowi said, Indonesian university graduates must also have the character and ability to become good learners.

Completing a period of study in higher education institutions, according to President Jokowi’s message, does not mean that the apprenticeship is over. Instead, these graduates must be willing to learn and develop the knowledge they already have.

Jokowi recalled that a future full of upheavals, uncertainties and many big changes, in competition, the ability to continue to learn throughout life is very important.

Without lifelong learning, our graduates will be left behind by the very rapid development of science and technology, the president said.

Third, Jan Ethes Srinarendra’s grandfather said, future university graduates are not only academically capable or capable. It must also implement it, so that it brings innovation and provides solutions to various social problems.

His work is not only scientific work, but also work that solves social problems through the use of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.

continue reading

In this regard, Jokowi pointed out that mastering the latest science and technology is an integral part of the skills profile of Indonesian university graduates.

For now, it is possible that the latest science and technology in question still cannot be owned or presented in Indonesian universities.

However, these graduates should be able to learn from and experience the developments that are usually already underway in the industrial world.

Therefore, industrial involvement in education on campus is very important, as well as inter-campus cooperation to accelerate the process of development and mastery of the latest science and technology, the president said.

Finally, Jokowi wants university graduates to be ready to fill available jobs. However, on the other hand, graduates should also be able to contribute to job creation in Indonesia.

Jokowi said it takes people who are very sensitive to the various issues that exist in society. Education and entrepreneurship must go hand in hand.

This is the importance of entrepreneurship education. Intensive interaction with industry is also an important key to the innovative work of our graduates, Jokowi said.