Politics
Kyodo News Digest: June 18, 2021
Infectious disease expert Shigeru Omi speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on June 16, 2021, following a meeting of the Japanese government coronavirus advisory group he heads. (Kyodo) == Kyodo
The following is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News.
———-
Olympics without ‘desirable’ spectators: Japan’s best COVID advisor
TOKYO – Japan’s top coronavirus adviser has said that hosting the Tokyo Olympics without spectators is “desirable” because it will carry the lowest risk of spreading the virus in a set of proposals submitted to the organizing committee on Friday.
Shigeru Omi, an infectious disease expert who heads a government coronavirus subcommittee, and other experts have also called for any cap on spectator numbers at this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics to be stricter than the upper limit. currently in place for major events in Japan.
———-
Tokyo government begins COVID-19 vaccination for Olympic workers and media
TOKYO – The Tokyo Metropolitan Government began coronavirus vaccinations for staff and members of the media who will work at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer on Friday.
The metropolitan government aims to vaccinate about 2,500 people per day through the end of August using doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccine provided by the International Olympic Committee.
———-
The BOJ decides to extend its financial support to companies affected by a virus
TOKYO – The Bank of Japan decided on Friday to extend the deadline for its business financing support program by six months until next March as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.
Following a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ maintained its ultra-accommodative monetary policy as broadly expected. It has not changed its agenda to keep borrowing costs low by setting short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero. percent.
———-
Former Japanese justice minister sentenced to 3 years in prison for buying votes
TOKYO – Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday and fined 1.3 million yen ($ 12,000) for buying votes to secure a seat for his wife in the 2019 upper house elections.
Prosecutors had requested a four-year prison sentence and the confiscation of 1.5 million yen during the trial of the 58-year-old former House of Representatives lawmaker in Tokyo District Court.
———-
Apple Daily Increases Daily Circulation 5 Times After Executives Arrested
HONG KONG – The pro-democracy Hong Kong daily Apple Daily produced 500,000 copies of its Friday newspaper, five times its normal daily circulation, a day after five of its leaders were arrested for allegedly violating the law on national security.
The move was an apparent effort to get readers and supporters to show solidarity by buying the newspaper, pushing back against oppressive actions by the Hong Kong government targeting the press.
———-
Japan: Underlying consumer prices could rise for the first time in 14 months
TOKYO – Japan’s consumer staples prices rose 0.1% in May from a year earlier, increasing for the first time in 14 months following rising energy prices, showed Friday government data.
According to the Home Office and Communications Ministry, nationwide basic consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, have been boosted by sharper increases in gasoline and fuel prices. kerosene due to higher crude oil prices. The basic consumer price index fell 0.1% in April.
———-
South Korean court dismisses ex-wives’ appeal for comfort over Japanese assets
SEOUL – A South Korean court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a group of former “comfort women” over a decision not to approve the seizure of assets from the Japanese government that sought to pay the court costs of a lawsuit for damages against the government for their treatment in Japan’s military brothels during World War II.
The group of 12 women won a decision in January by the Seoul Central District Court that ordered the Japanese government to pay damages for their treatment in military brothels.
———-
A worker is held hostage in an internet cafe near Tokyo
SAITAMA, Japan – A worker at an internet cafe near Tokyo is held hostage by a male customer, but she is believed to be unharmed, local police revealed on Friday.
Police said they received a report from the Saitama town cafe around 4:10 p.m. Thursday that the woman, in her twenties, entered the male customer’s booth at 2:20 p.m. after being called by him, but did not re – emerged since then.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]