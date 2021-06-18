Kyodo News Digest: June 18, 2021

Infectious disease expert Shigeru Omi speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on June 16, 2021, following a meeting of the Japanese government coronavirus advisory group he heads. (Kyodo) == Kyodo

The following is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News.

———-

Olympics without ‘desirable’ spectators: Japan’s best COVID advisor

TOKYO – Japan’s top coronavirus adviser has said that hosting the Tokyo Olympics without spectators is “desirable” because it will carry the lowest risk of spreading the virus in a set of proposals submitted to the organizing committee on Friday.

Shigeru Omi, an infectious disease expert who heads a government coronavirus subcommittee, and other experts have also called for any cap on spectator numbers at this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics to be stricter than the upper limit. currently in place for major events in Japan.

———-

Tokyo government begins COVID-19 vaccination for Olympic workers and media

TOKYO – The Tokyo Metropolitan Government began coronavirus vaccinations for staff and members of the media who will work at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer on Friday.

The metropolitan government aims to vaccinate about 2,500 people per day through the end of August using doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccine provided by the International Olympic Committee.

———-

The BOJ decides to extend its financial support to companies affected by a virus

TOKYO – The Bank of Japan decided on Friday to extend the deadline for its business financing support program by six months until next March as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Following a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ maintained its ultra-accommodative monetary policy as broadly expected. It has not changed its agenda to keep borrowing costs low by setting short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero. percent.

———-

Former Japanese justice minister sentenced to 3 years in prison for buying votes

TOKYO – Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday and fined 1.3 million yen ($ 12,000) for buying votes to secure a seat for his wife in the 2019 upper house elections.

Prosecutors had requested a four-year prison sentence and the confiscation of 1.5 million yen during the trial of the 58-year-old former House of Representatives lawmaker in Tokyo District Court.

———-

Apple Daily Increases Daily Circulation 5 Times After Executives Arrested

HONG KONG – The pro-democracy Hong Kong daily Apple Daily produced 500,000 copies of its Friday newspaper, five times its normal daily circulation, a day after five of its leaders were arrested for allegedly violating the law on national security.

The move was an apparent effort to get readers and supporters to show solidarity by buying the newspaper, pushing back against oppressive actions by the Hong Kong government targeting the press.

———-

Japan: Underlying consumer prices could rise for the first time in 14 months

TOKYO – Japan’s consumer staples prices rose 0.1% in May from a year earlier, increasing for the first time in 14 months following rising energy prices, showed Friday government data.

According to the Home Office and Communications Ministry, nationwide basic consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, have been boosted by sharper increases in gasoline and fuel prices. kerosene due to higher crude oil prices. The basic consumer price index fell 0.1% in April.

———-

South Korean court dismisses ex-wives’ appeal for comfort over Japanese assets

SEOUL – A South Korean court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a group of former “comfort women” over a decision not to approve the seizure of assets from the Japanese government that sought to pay the court costs of a lawsuit for damages against the government for their treatment in Japan’s military brothels during World War II.

The group of 12 women won a decision in January by the Seoul Central District Court that ordered the Japanese government to pay damages for their treatment in military brothels.

———-

A worker is held hostage in an internet cafe near Tokyo

SAITAMA, Japan – A worker at an internet cafe near Tokyo is held hostage by a male customer, but she is believed to be unharmed, local police revealed on Friday.

Police said they received a report from the Saitama town cafe around 4:10 p.m. Thursday that the woman, in her twenties, entered the male customer’s booth at 2:20 p.m. after being called by him, but did not re – emerged since then.