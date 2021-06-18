British Prime Minister Johnson suffers embarrassing defeat in by-election





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions in Parliament, London, Britain June 16, 2021. British Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an embarrassing defeat when his Conservative Party lost a parliamentary by-election on the outskirts of London, a few miles from his own seat. Since its inception in 1974, the Conservatives had comfortably held the verdant and affluent constituency of Chesham and Amersham, garnering over 50% of the vote at every opportunity. However, in an astonishing turnaround, the candidate for the Liberal Democrats – a centrist, pro-European Union party – won a majority of 8,028 votes over the Conservative candidate in the results announced on Friday morning. Asked about the huge swing, young Home Secretary Kit Malthouse said: “It is difficult and disappointing”. “We would have hoped for better results,” he told Sky News. Last month, the Conservative Party won a British opposition Labor Party stronghold in Hartlepool, north-east England, which Johnson attributed in part to Brexit. But some have said the approach that draws traditional Labor voters from northern England has also alienated part of Johnson’s base in the Tories’ own strongholds. Johnson’s parliamentary seat is only ten miles away in West London. “(Voters) have been taken for granted, they feel the Conservative Party is not listening to them. A lot of them are very happy with Boris Johnson,” said Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, referring to colors of the Labor and Conservative Party. “Everyone is talking about the red wall to the north, they should think about the blue wall to the south” Plans to build the new 2 high-speed rail link between London and the north of England which crosses the region had caused much local hostility in Chesham and Amersham, while the government’s proposals to reform the laws on the town planning, which critics said could lead to more development in the south of England, had also annoyed residents. The election in the constituency of Chesham and Amersham was called after the death in April of Cheryl Gillan, who represented her for the Johnsons Tories since 1992. In the last ballot in 2019, Gillan won a majority of 16,223 votes. Reporting by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

