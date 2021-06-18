Zulfi Bukhari’s resignation was not accepted, says Ghulam Sarwar – Pakistan





Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the resignation of former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari had not been accepted, adding that he would join the federal cabinet after the conclusion of the investigation into the Rawalpindi bypass project.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV’s “Live with Adil Shahzeb”, the minister said Bukhari had nothing to do with the scam. “He is young so he got a little emotional and offered his resignation,” he said, adding that it “had not been accepted”.

He added that the old SAPM was also not under investigation. “An investigation is underway against government officials who changed the roster etc. No politicians played a role in this.”

He said that once the investigation is completed and Bukhari cleared of all charges, he will return to his office.

Speaking of himself, Khan also said the prime minister was “satisfied from day one” that he had nothing to do with the scam. “I have a political attachment to it because it is of national importance,” he said.

“This [project] is also a major necessity of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. An investigation must be carried out so that those responsible can be held accountable, “he said, adding that this was a flagship project for the PTI.

He said he raised this point during his meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday. “This project will start soon with a new alignment,” he said, adding that it will also be completed on time.

Asked whether the project was not included in the Punjab government’s Annual Development Program (ADP), the minister said money was allocated last year, part of which was also released.

“The project is still alive at the same stage. The government of Punjab had to acquire land and it was supposed to be completed through a public-private partnership. Only the alignment needs to be changed.”

The resignation of Zulfi Bukhari

In May, Bukhari resigned from his post over allegations against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam. In a series of tweets, Bukhari said he was stepping down until his name was cleared of “all heinous media allegations and lies” regarding the case.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that “if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in an investigation, he should cease to hold any public office until his name has been cleared”.

“Due to the allegations in the ongoing Ring Road investigation, I want to lead by example by stepping down until my name is cleared of all heinous allegations and lies from the media,” he said. written.

The Prime Minister’s assistant reiterated that he had “nothing to do” with the ring road or any other real estate project in progress. “This time the investigation must be carried out by competent personnel, I approve of a judicial investigation,” he said.

“I am here to stay in Pakistan and remain united with the Prime Minister and his vision,” said Bukhari, who has dual British and Pakistani nationality. “I sacrificed my life abroad to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any investigation.”

Prime Minister Imran had appointed Bukhari as his Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development a month after taking office in September 2018. He had Minister of State status for his office.

Rawalpindi ring road scam

Before Bukhari’s resignation, the prime minister ordered a full investigation into the RRR project scam, after which the government of Punjab decided to refer the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). ) for further investigation.

The decisions were made in the form of two investigative reports, one from the Rawalpindi commissioner and the other from the deputy commissioner, which landed at the prime minister’s office, with the second report hinting that the project had been realigned. with the approval of the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and his financial adviser, Dr Salman Shah.

However, the PML-N had demanded action against the relevant authorities for approving the realignment of the roads, claiming that Chief Minister Buzdar, Prime Minister Imran and “direct beneficiaries” such as cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Bukhari should not be exempted.

