China plans to exterminate enemies with propaganda and biological attacks, report says: Christianity Daily





When it comes to an ungodly government like Communist China, claims of undermining countries’ economies – through various propaganda and, more recently, biological weapons – can no longer be dismissed as mere conspiracy theories. Just last month, a Chinese professor with close ties to the CCP triumphantly declared that China had “defeated” the United States in biological warfare in 2020. Such a claim raised the possibility that the COVID- epidemic 19 or a planned act. As previously reported, senior researcher Chen Ping of the Chinese Institute at Fudan University acknowledged in a video translated by New York blogger Jennifer Zeng that the Chinese Communist Party won “the biology revolution.” “In 2020, China won the trade war, the science and technology war, and most importantly the biological warfare,” he said. “This achievement is unprecedented. This is a historic record that marks an era. So, for the liberal cult worshiping America in China, their cult of the United States is in fact groundless. After this trade war and this biological warfare, the United States has been pushed back to its original form. “ Earlier this month, as evidence of the Wuhan lab leak continues to mount, former President Donald Trump described COVID-19 as “China’s biggest attack on the world.” “Whether on purpose or not, this is the biggest attack on the world – and not just us – on the world in history,” he said in a Fox Business phone interview with Stuart. Varney. This is taken up by TruNews founder Rick wiles when he said that the Communist regime “has launched a plan to exterminate its enemies. This includes the United States of America, Australia, India and the Philippines.” Wiles pointed out that these are the nations that are currently experiencing the most serious COVID attack, and he said China is targeting them in a “multiple economic way” because they want the resources. “It is the worst thing that has ever happened, I believe, in the history of the world – a biological attack on humanity,” he added. He further noted that CCP agents had penetrated federal, state, and municipal governments in the United States of America. Chinese propaganda, he claimed, is being promoted by US media, while the world’s leading social media platform, Facebook, seeks Chinese help in monitoring and filtering US social media posts. “So if a person in America laughs at the accusation that the coronavirus is man-made in a Chinese lab, there’s a good chance they’ll move on. If this person were to choose statements like this, you can be sure that this person is either a CCP. CCP agent or apologist, ”he said. Regarding Dr.Anthony Fauci, Wiles believes he is an accomplice of the Chinese Communist Party and that he should be detained and questioned by the military. “There is a medical mafia in this country,” he said. On communism, Wiles said it breeds godlessness and produces “fools.” “Man is depraved and without God, man is utterly depraved. And there is no depth of evil and wickedness that man cannot commit when man is without God.”







