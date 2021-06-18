Illegal budget and budget session; false economic growth indicators: Bilawal





PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking at the National Assembly session on June 18, 2021. Screenshot via GeoNews. Bilawal says the PTI government has at least improved the donkey population in the country, for which Prime Minister Imran Khan is to be commended. It is not appropriate to compare the country, which is ruled by an “illegitimate government”, to the state of Medina. Says the masses are aware that “claims of 4% growth are based on lies”.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that the budget and budget session of the PTI-led government are “illegal”.

Speaking at a session of the National Assembly, which was held under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Bilawal said it appears the government is playing the role of the opposition instead of rule the country.

Criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s famous rhetoric, Bilawal said comparing the country – which is run by an “illegitimate government” – to the state of Medina is not appropriate.

Speaking of the budget recently presented by the PTI-led government, Bilawal said the masses were aware that “claims of 4% growth are based on lies.”

“I think this budget and the budget session are illegal,” he said, adding that since the government took power, no new National Finance Commission (NFC) awards have been given to the provinces.

It should be noted that the NFC award aims to distribute financial resources between the federal government and the provinces.

“Every budget will be unconstitutional until the NFC award is awarded,” Bilawal said.

Shedding light on the growing inflation in the country, Bilawal said the PTI government has “abandoned the people and left them in a state of misery.”

He said people will never forgive the government for pushing them further below the poverty line.

“If the budget raises the prices of oil, gas and electricity, then every Pakistani must bear the burden of government incompetence,” Bilawal said, adding that if there had been economic growth, so many people would not be unemployed.

“The Prime Minister had promised to grant 10 million jobs to people, but on the contrary, even those who were previously employed are now unemployed”, declared the president of the PPP.

Bilawal said if the country has experienced economic growth, as the PTI-led government claims, then why does it have to “beg before the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

“If the economy has improved significantly, then the government should immediately withdraw from the IMF deal,” he said.

Once again mocking the government, Bilawal said that, according to the economic survey, the donkey population has increased in the country, for which the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan are to be commended.

Bilawal further said that the PTI government had not even spared Azad Jammu and Kashmir and charged residents with imposing taxes.

He said only Rs12 billion had been earmarked for the agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the economy.

“The government has abandoned the farming community. They didn’t even get a fertilizer subsidy, ”Bilawal said.

The government’s response

Reacting to Bilawal’s comments, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar delivered his speech during the session of the National Assembly and challenged the opposition by saying: “If they are brave enough to listen to the truth , then they should stay in the House until the end.

Mocking the way Bilawal continued to switch between English and Urdu during his speech, Hammad Azhar hinted that speaking skills were not enough to remove the stains of corruption from someone’s character.

“Those who have never done anything to improve the country’s economy and have no knowledge of it made an immature speech on the government’s budget and economic policies,” he said.

He asked the opposition to go through the budget documents again and indicate what taxes they claim were levied in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Azhar said the inflation rate was higher during the PPP government’s tenure, adding that it was the PPP that had gone to the IMF more than any other government in the past.

“It seems that the opposition is struggling to understand that the country achieved 4% growth under the rule of the PTI,” Azhar said, adding that the PPP could not even achieve 1% growth in the country. during his five-year term.

“False budget, empty pockets of people”: Shahbaz

The day before, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had also delivered his speech after three days of uproar in the National Assembly.

Shahbaz, referring to the 21 government bills that were passed on June 10, said the legislation passed a few days ago had flaws.

The opposition leader criticized the government, saying the budget was “bogus” because the pockets of the poor were “empty” and they were unable to feed their families.

“In three years, 20 million people fell below the poverty line, while the growth rate dropped considerably last year,” he said.

Shahbaz, slamming the government further, said he had devoted his energy to revenge rather than accountability. “The opposition has suffered the worst vengeance.

His son Khurshid Shah of PPP and Khawaja Asif of PML-N remain behind bars to this day, Shahbaz said.

“The PM’s seat remains empty”

Shahbaz had said during the PML-N government that the International Monetary Fund program was complete, but now progress has been reversed over the three years of the PTI.

“The government should inform the opposition of the IMF conditions,” he said, as the government keeps repeating that the international money lender has imposed severe conditions.

The opposition leader criticized the prime minister for not taking the house in confidence.

Shahbaz, pointing to the prime minister’s seat, said: “This seat remains empty when there is a discussion about Afghanistan; this seat remains empty when there is a discussion on Palestine and Kashmir, this seat remains empty when there is a discussion on inflation and unemployment; this seat remains empty when there is a discussion about the coronavirus. “

Again attacking Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz said that before his election he had stood on a container and made big statements about ending corruption in the country, but did not. made.

“Today the practice of giving and receiving bribes has become commonplace in Punjab [under the PTI government’s rule],” he said.

Shahbaz also spoke about the efforts of the previous PML-N government to improve Pakistan and said that it was Nawaz Sharif who eliminated several of the country’s problems, including terrorism, power outages and the Patwari culture, as he had all provinces on the same page.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos