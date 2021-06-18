Urge Prime Minister Modi to close the gap between 2 doses, Ravikumar tells Stalin | Chennai News





VILLUPURAM: Villupuram MP D Ravikumar called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to close the gap between the two doses of Covid-19 (Covishield) vaccine. Stalin left Chennai for Delhi to meet Modi and discuss various issues, including the ongoing fight against Covid-19 infection in the state.

In a letter to Stalin, the deputy said that the Union government on May 13 doubled the gap between the two doses from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. “But now we learn that the Center has doubled the gap against the advice of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI),” Ravikumar said.

He said that a new variant of the virus (B.1.617.2), which was first reported in India, was announced as a “variant of concern” and has started to spread rapidly in the world. whole world.

“Now, the emergence of another variant (delta plus or AY.1) a few days ago has caused major concern. Experts have stressed that vaccination is the only option to protect people from infection. It is shocking to learn at this point that the Center has increased the gap between the two doses, ”Ravikumar said.

“The chief minister should explain to the prime minister that the gap between the two doses should be reduced to 8-12 weeks according to the recommendations of the NTAGI,” he said.







