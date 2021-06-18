Xi Jinping’s efforts to break Australia have only solidified the nation





Based on today’s poll, they seem to have misjudged Australians. The results will encourage the federal government to oppose Beijing’s list of 14 demands and Labor to continue to stand with the government. Loading When asked whether Australia should agree to compromise on each of the 10 specific points, the majority of respondents answered no, point by point. For example, only 17% believed Australia should give in to its call for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The same percentage thought the federal government should withdraw from warnings of a possible war. The number of supporters of a compromise on other points was even fewer. Only 15% believed Canberra should reverse its ban on Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei, for example. Australian authorities will be encouraged that only 13% of those polled wanted Canberra to drop its deportation of Chinese agents. More such actions are to come. Taking the 10 points together, 56% said Australia shouldn’t compromise. Not that the Australians wanted to fight. Most people, 63%, would like Canberra to continue to seek a quiet diplomatic solution with China. I think the prejudice is if that is resolved and China starts buying our beef and barley again, that’s great, says Reed. People see value in the business relationship and they realize that there is a problem here. But not at the expense of an Australian principle. The poll shows 53% majority support for retaliatory tariffs on Chinese products if escalated. The effects of Beijing’s sanctions have been felt hard by some companies and sectors such as wine producers, but the macroeconomic damage suffered by Australia has been offset by the increase in Chinese demand for iron ore at record prices. . China’s sanctions might have produced different results under other circumstances. But, so far at least, Xis’ efforts to break Australia’s will have only solidified it. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas of the day. register here.

