VC accuses KP governor and government of harassment





PESHAWAR: Swabi Women’s University Vice Chancellor Shahana Urooj Kazmi sent three-page letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing Governor KP and the provincial government of harassment, interference and political exploitation of VC and a teacher.

The VC said in the letter that she was subjected to provincial prejudice from day one and that baseless allegations were made against her. She had written a letter to the governor, but the governor and the government were silent on the harassment. Instead of remedying it, the governor opened an unfounded investigation against her. The governor adopted a biased and derogatory attitude towards him. I have all the evidence of political interference and harassment. I was sentenced and sent on forced 90-day leave, a wrongdoing that humiliated teachers across the country. Women scientists and VCs are subject to political pressure and political exploitation solely because of their decisions on merit, she wrote.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shah Farman dismissed all of the vice chancellor’s allegations and said there was a financial and administrative crisis in universities across the province. Mismanagement and violation of merit are on the increase in recruiting. While speaking to this correspondent, he said that all the burden of tuition fees had been shifted to poor students and teachers were in administrative positions.

I have two options after receiving a complaint. First, investigate the matter through the Department of Higher Education or ask the Governor’s Investigation Team to verify the complaint. It is my constitutional and legal responsibility to take action against the perpetrator by following legal process, which does not raise any issue of excess with anyone, he said.

Shah Farman said the allegations of provincial bias are ludicrous as investigations are underway against all universities. The government recently took action against two vice-chancellors of Gomal and Swat universities, both from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Many officers and teachers from other provinces work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and no one has a problem. He said that after the investigation, the vice-chancellor has the opportunity to defend himself before the governor and that the court option is also available to everyone.

Swabi Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Shahana Urooj Kazmi also approached the Peshawar High Court. The provincial government respects the courts and will accept every court decision and let the court decide the matter, he concluded

It is relevant that the governor’s inspection team investigated the complaints against Womens University Swabi and made serious allegations of improprieties and mismanagement against it, for which the governor sent it on forced leave. 90 days.

Shahana Urooj wrote in her letter, a copy of which is available from this scribe, that it is difficult to bring qualified doctoral professors to Swabi, but despite this, the doctoral students were recruited on merit on a contract basis through to appropriate publicity. The majority were from other provinces because doctorates are not available in these fields, but it is unfortunate that I was subjected to a provincial bias from day one. I have been gravely accused of recruiting two dozen of my relatives from Karachi.

All of these allegations were made by illegally employed university employees who then began to harass female teachers at the university and this trend continues. I wrote a detailed letter to Governor Shah Farman, urging him to conduct an impartial investigation and remedy the grievances of my faculty, but instead of taking note of my complaints, the governor set up his so-called team. governor’s inspection, she said. .

Shahana said that as a result of all these investigations, the incompetent officers submitted a very rude and erroneous report to the governor, which contained unconstitutional allegations. The governor sent me a forced 90-day leave in light of these false allegations, making a unilateral decision without further investigation.

We live in a society where FIR holders hold high positions, but a Vice Chancellor was sent on forced leave based on a few baseless allegations. This proves how much the provincial government and the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respect a female teacher and place her in the lineage of the accused, which is wrongdoing and has humiliated teachers across the country, she added.

The letter further stated that she had proposed to the governor that if one of her relatives was appointed to the university, she would resign, but the governor’s attitude and action towards the teachers was unacceptable. The governor fired VCs from three universities in the province in just a week and all three have approached court and a swift verdict is expected. Whatever the court decision, but as the premier, you must be fully aware of all these serious situations and the anti-education measures of the governor and the provincial government.

The governor adopted a biased and derogatory attitude towards him. I have evidence of political interference and pressure from senior officials and the evidence will be presented to the Prime Minister. I would like to inform you of the tragic fact that a female scientist and VC is subjected to political pressure and political exploitation by making decisions on merit by senior government officials. Preparations are now underway to fire three provincial vice chancellors on forced leave and other VCs are also online, she said.

She concluded that the Prime Minister should take this into account and take action against those responsible because if this issue is ignored today, not only will hatred arise between the two provinces but no teacher or VC at the KP will be able to exercise his functions with dignity. and honor.

