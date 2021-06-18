Turkey to play ‘leading role’ in Kabul airport security

Turkey has reportedly offered to keep Hamid Karzai International Airport, as questions remain about how security will be provided along major transport routes and at the airport.

Turkey will play a “leading role” in the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul after NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said.

Jake Sullivan told reporters that at their first bilateral meeting on Monday, Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “agreed they would work together” to ensure the Turkish mission is established before the 9/11 deadline set. by the US President to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan. .

“President Erdogan has indicated that he would need, as you said, some form of support to do so, and President Biden has pledged that support will be provided,” Sullivan said at the meeting. ‘a conference call Thursday.

President Erdogan said he was satisfied with this, and the two tasked their teams to work out the final details, but the leadership’s clear commitment was established that Turkey would play a leading role in securing the Hamid Karzai International Airport, and we’re now working on how to execute just that, ”Sullivan added.

Departure of the United States-led NATO force

Speaking to reporters on Monday at the end of a series of meetings with NATO leaders, Erdogan said Turkey was seeking to involve Pakistan and Hungary in the new mission in Afghanistan after the force left. NATO led by the United States.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always been made up of non-combat troops, has reportedly offered to keep Hamid Karzai International Airport, as questions remain about how security will be provided along the main transport routes and at l airport, which is the main gateway to the capital. Kabul.

Asked about contingency planning, Sullivan said the United States is also considering the possibility of using security contractors with “extensive experience” in Afghanistan at the airport, but maintained that Washington “stands still. feels where we are in terms of planning with the Turks ”.

“But of course we are obviously also carrying out contingency planning in case Turkey cannot proceed, although we have all expectations that it does, or could only proceed in a more limited way,” a- he declared.

“I don’t see Saigon 1975”

Kabul Airport, developed after 2001 with the support of the United States and Japan, is seen as crucial to the future of Afghanistan by providing an economic lifeline.

The Taliban warned earlier this month that Afghans should control “every inch of Afghan soil,” including airports. The United States withdraws from Bagram, the vast military air base near Kabul.

Asked during a Senate hearing on Thursday whether activists such as Al Qaeda and the terrorist group Daesh could again pose a threat from Afghanistan, the initial reason for the invasion, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the threat was “medium”.

“I would also say, senator, that it would take them maybe two years to develop this capability,” Austin said.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a similar timetable but downplayed the prospects of the Kabul government collapsing.

“I might be wrong, who knows, you can’t predict the future – but I don’t see Saigon 1975 in Afghanistan,” Milley said.

“The Taliban just isn’t the North Vietnamese army. It’s not that kind of situation.”

The United States has been haunted by the Communist takeover of Saigon from North Vietnam, now Ho Chi Minh City, and hasty helicopter evacuations during the fall of the longtime US ally.

Of particular concern are the approximately 18,000 interpreters, commandos and other Afghans who have applied for visas for the United States but are caught in a backlog.

Milley said “planning is underway” but the State Department is in charge.

State Department officials say they are speeding up visas but want to avoid triggering a panicked exodus of educated Afghans.

