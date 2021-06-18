PM Modi launches crash course to learn skills and improve skills on a lakh of ‘Covid warriors’ – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a personalized crash course program that aims to build skills and improve the skills of more than a lakh of ‘Covid warriors’ across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Modi urged people to be cautious, noting that the virus is “still with us” and the possibility of it mutating is also there. He also said the central government is committed to providing free Covid vaccination to everyone, starting June 21. “In the second wave of coronavirus, we saw what kind of challenges the ever-changing form of this virus can bring us,” Modi said. “We still need to improve the country’s preparedness to meet the challenges ahead,” Modi said. With that goal in mind, a massive campaign to prepare around 1 lakh of frontline “Corona warriors” is underway in the country, he said. Modi also said that work was underway on war footing to prepare more than 1,500 oxygen factories and that efforts were being made to reach every district. The “Personalized Crash Course for COVID-19 Frontline Workers” aims to build skills and improve the skills of more than a lakh of “Covid warriors” across the country, according to the PMO. They will be trained in six personalized professional roles, namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support and support for medical equipment. The course was designed as a special program under the core component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial expenditure of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said. The program will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to meet current and future healthcare workforce needs, he said.

