Biden avoids pressuring ‘old friend’ Xi Jinping over origins of COVID-19
PResident Joe Biden has denied being old friends with Chinese President Xi Jinping despite mentioning their friendship in the past as he dodged questions of whether he would personally push the Chinese leader to stop blocking surveys the origins of COVID-19.
The United States and its allies hope for a second COVID-19 origins investigation to the World Health Organization in China, despite the visit of joint study teams to Wuhan earlier this year which essentially dismissed the laboratory leak hypothesis as a failure. WHO-China The report said a lab leak was extremely unlikely and a switch from animals to humans was most likely the cause of the pandemic. Report of the meeting of discussions between scientists from the Wuhan laboratory and WHO-China the team reveals that the lab leak problems were mentionned like conspiracy theories.
During press conference in Geneva following a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden was asked, in spirit, Mr. President, to tell you that there is no substitute for face to face dialogue, and also with what you told NATO that the biggest problems today are Russia and China. You have said repeatedly that you may have spent more time with President Xi than with any other world leader. So, will there be a time when you could call him old friend to old friend and ask him to open China up to World Health Organization investigators trying to shed some light on COVID-19?
Let’s get it straight: we know each other well, we weren’t old friends, ”Biden retorted. “It’s just pure business.
The president did not indicate any specific steps he would take to get China to cooperate to understand the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.
The impact of the world’s attitude towards China as it develops. China is trying very hard to project itself as a responsible and very, very open nation. And they’re trying really hard to talk about how they’re taking and helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines, and they’re trying really hard, Biden said. Listen, some things you don’t have to explain to the world. They see the results. Is China really trying to get to the bottom of this?
Biden added: One thing we’ve discussed, as I’ve told you in the EU and the G-7 and with NATO, what we should be doing, and what I’m going to make an effort to do, it is to rally the world to work on what is going to be the physical mechanism available to detect the next pandemic early and have a mechanism by which we can respond and respond to it early. It will happen. It will happen. We need to.
Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said Thursday that the United States has made a commitment that Biden will speak with Xi by phone or in person at some point in the future. Sullivan mentioned issues such as forced labor that were raised during the G-7. Still, he didn’t make a firm promise on when or how a Biden-Xi discussion might take place and didn’t mention the investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
Biden has often emphasized his relationship with Xi during talks about China, including many times and wrongly affirming have traveled 17,000 miles with the Chinese leader.
During a joint press conference between current President Xi and then Vice President Biden in Beijing in December 2013, said Xi, Honorable Vice President Biden, again let me warmly welcome you to China, my old friend. You have long been engaged in the development of Sino-US relations. , and I congratulate you on the tremendous work you have done. And I hope that your current visit will help us to further deepen the mutual trust, exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.
Biden also said the two were friends, saying, Mr. President, thank you very much. And I say to your colleagues, I hope you don’t think that I abused my friendship with the president to keep him as long as I did in the other room. But thank you very much, Mr. President, for giving me the opportunity to meet you again.
When Xi visited the White House in 2015, he said during a lunch co-hosted by Biden and then Secretary of State John Kerry that he was friends with both men, saying: To me, Vice President Biden is an old friend, and we have interacted with each other so much, and we went to other countries, and we spent more than ten hours together exchanging our points of view. And Secretary Kerry is also our old friend, and I have also seen many familiar faces in this room, friends who have made a direct contribution to the growth of China-US relations. It is such a pleasure to see old friends again.
Biden said at the same 2015 event, over four years ago, President Obama and President Hu decided that then-Vice President Xi and I should get to know each other. And that’s exactly what we did. I had the opportunity to travel from Beijing to Chengdu and everywhere else with the president’s hospitality. We had more hours of dining alone than I think he ever expected, then I had the honor of welcoming him here in the US in Washington and Los Angeles And I left and I told the President this after our multiple meetings that I have come far in awe of the President’s frankness, determination and ability.
WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentionned in March, the hypothesis of a laboratory leak required further study. The press release from this weekend’s G-7 summits call for WHO to set up a follow-up investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in China.
During a brief press conference in April, Biden said he had not yet confronted Xi directly on claims that China deceived the world at the start of the pandemic.
Biden and Xi spoke by phone on February 10 to discuss a range of topics such as Bidens’ core concerns related to Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang, as well as exchanges of views on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but not the allegations. that China has prevented investigations or covered up the origins of the pandemic, according to a White House reading out loud of the call.
