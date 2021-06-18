“Two-faced Boris puts peace in Northern Ireland at risk because of Brexit” – Paul Routledge

BORIS Johnson is an inveterate and compulsive liar. We all know that.
Most of the time, his deception doesn’t matter, but some of his lies are dangerous.
On October 22, 2019, he repeatedly told Parliament that there would be no control between Britain and Northern Ireland.
He knew it was wrong because he negotiated (if that’s the right word) the Brexit deal with a protocol establishing a trade barrier in the Irish Sea.
This lie is now coming home to roost, big time. The UK is on the brink of a political war with Europe that could seriously damage the fragile peace in Ulster.
Fearing that new trade rules could accelerate the drift towards a united Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party wants to abolish the protocol.
Big luck. The DUP was well and truly duped by the lying Prime Minister whom they stupidly imagined to be their savior.
As the French made clear at the G7 jamboree in Cornwall, EU countries are more interested in securing their internal market than saving both faces of Boris Johnson.
With flexibility on both sides, a compromise agreement is still possible. Brussels has already signaled concessions on drug supply.
And Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis promises to legislate Irish language reforms if the recalcitrant DUP, led by its new Neanderthal leader Edwin Poots, refuses to do so.
But with little time before more rules kick in on July 1, Johnson is setting the spirits alight, with vague threats of action needed to appease trade unionists.
Just on the horizon, Ulster’s walking season is looming. The current standoff is a gift to diehard loyalists who have already shown their willingness to resume violence.
If the province is ablaze, the fire thrower will be at # 10.
Where are the pragmatic conservatives who signed the Good Friday agreement? They should be putting pressure on the Prime Minister now.
*******
Frankie, the runaway moggie who was reportedly cremated, showed up at his owner’s house in Warrington, Cheshire, after weeks on the tiles.
This is the only known example of the dead cat bounce theory that actually works.
Having exhausted one of his nine lives, the dashing Frankie had better take care of the rest.
*******
I have heard that Boy Scouts are being enlisted to strengthen the immunization program.
The operation will be known as Bob-A-Jab Week.
*******
NOT MARRIED AT AGE PROHIBITION
Marriage before the age of 18 will be banned under a private member’s bill introduced by MP Sajid Javid.
Hope this isn’t looking back, as my 17-year-old bride (and 58-year-old wife) might not be too happy.
Tory ex-chancellor passes laws to prevent girls from being forcibly married because he says they are part of the community
I was raised.
A law against forced marriages of this type and a special unit responsible for enforcing it appear to have failed. But there is a larger point here. All young people in England and Wales lose a human right because a minority abuses it.
In the decade leading up to 2016, there were 3,354 marriages involving
16-17 years old, about one per week.
All of these romantic partnerships, which can last a lifetime, will be illegal, just because a small part of society will not behave decently.
Where is the justice in all of this?
