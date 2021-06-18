The final decision regarding the use of EVMs in elections will be made by ECP: Alvi





President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Photo: File President Alvi said the government would facilitate the ECP in carrying out the electoral reform process in a transparent manner. Calls to respond to reservations, raised by the ECP, regarding changing electoral laws. stresses the need to improve existing electoral laws to enable around 9 million overseas Pakistanis to vote.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that the final decision regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections will be taken by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

According to a statement released in this regard, the president chaired a meeting of the sub-committee on emerging technologies in i-voting. He said government organizations would facilitate the ECP in carrying out the electoral reform process in a transparent manner.

President Alvi also called for the reservations raised by the ECP to be lifted regarding the modification of electoral laws. He stressed that voting was a fundamental right of every citizen and that he could not be deprived of his fundamental right because of the weaknesses of the system.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications (IT&T) Syed Aminul Haq, Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati, Secretary of Ministry of Informatics and Telecommunications Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Chairman by interim NADRA Brig (retd) Khalid Latif, DG (IT) ECP Khizer Aziz, and other government officials.

Addressing the meeting, the president stressed the need to improve the existing electoral laws to enable around 9 million overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He stressed the need to improve communication among relevant stakeholders in order to dispel any misconceptions regarding e-voting for overseas Pakistanis. Referring to the 2017 electoral law, Azam Khan Swati informed the meeting that 49 amendments had been incorporated into the said law with the consent of the ECP and that this time, the organizations concerned should also support the ongoing reforms to ensure the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

Only EVM option to prevent poll fraud: PM Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that electronic voting machines (EVs) were the only option to prevent poll fraud and keep the electoral process transparent.

He chaired a briefing on the use of electronic voting machines in the country’s elections, which was attended by Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz, Senate House Leader Dr Shehzad Wasim, the Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Advisor to Prime Minister Babar Awan.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail on the progress made so far in the use of electronic voting machines and legislation regarding electoral reforms. He reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the use of electronic voting machines and to meet all constitutional requirements.

“Pakistanis overseas are an asset to the country; they must be involved in the electoral process, ”he added. The prime minister stressed that electoral reforms, electronic voting and the voting process for overseas Pakistanis are expected to be completed soon.

