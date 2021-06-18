Indian chemical plant explosion and fire kill 18

No less than 18 people died in a fire on June 7 at a chemical plant of SVS Aqua Technologies located in the industrial area of ​​Pirangut, some 40 kilometers from Pune, the second largest city in the Indian state of Maharashtra, in western India. The plant produces chlorine dioxide for water purification.

The fire started in plastic wrapping, said Devendra Potphode, fire chief of the fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The smoke was such that the workers could not find an escape. We recovered 17 bodies, 15 women and 2 men. The fire was punctuated by two powerful explosions. It took several hours for the bodies of the victims, all unrecognizable charred, to be located and sent to Sassoon General Hospital for identification and autopsies.

The fire at a factory in Ghotawade Phata in Pune on June 7, 2021 (Photo: NDTV)

Amid growing anger among factory workers and families of the dead, local police filed a FIR (First Investigation Report) against the company’s CEO on June 7 and arrested its owner Nikunj Shah the next day for manslaughter. voluntary. . Preliminary investigations revealed criminal negligence on the part of management, with flammable materials stored without meeting prescribed safety standards.

The state government of Maharashtra, which is a tripartite coalition led by fascist Shiv Sena and which includes the Congress Party and a regional branch of it, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced a payment as gracious of 500,000 rupees (USD 6,828) to the families of each of the deceased. Announcing the payment, Deputy Chief State Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP said a panel of experts had been appointed to determine the cause of the fire and assign responsibility.

India’s central government led by the far-right Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party has announced compensation of Rs 200,000 for relatives of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Saddened by the loss of life due to a factory fire in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They are crocodile tears. The tragic death and terrible injuries among workers at SVS Aqua Technologies are a direct result of the cruel indifference of company management and state and central governments to worker safety.

The Modis government, in which the Shiv Sena served as a junior partner until November 2019, has relentlessly attacked workers’ rights, including further weakening India’s notoriously lax environmental and occupational health and safety laws. .

The loss of life from the Pune factory fire adds to the deaths of thousands of people daily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which, fueled by the highly contagious and deadlier Delta variant, continues to rage in India.

Although authorities are now reporting less than 100,000 new infections per day, India still records nearly 4,000 deaths per day, even according to official figures, which are almost universally recognized as vast undercount. Maharashtra reported a seven-day average of more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases per day last week with a fatality rate of 1.7%.

Modis’ real concern is that the factory fire disaster undermines his government’s demand for workers to return to their jobs amid a still raging pandemic, risking their lives and those of their families. relatives.

Even when India averaged over 400,000 new cases per day in the second week of May, the supremacist Hindu government BJP was adamant it would honor Modis’ April 20 vow to save the country. India from the lockdown, not from the pandemic. Citing the recent drop in the number of cases, Modi has for several weeks urged state governments that have adopted partial lockdown measures, while allowing most industrial production to continue operating at full capacity, to remove them quickly.

The Pune factory explosion and fire is just one of thousands of examples of large capitalist companies sacrificing the lives of their workers and forcing them to use dangerous materials and dilapidated machinery with little or no no safety equipment or training, in order to maintain production and maximize profits.

Last year, as India reopened the Modi government’s ruinous and ill-prepared COVID-19 lockdown, there were a series of major industrial accidents, due to companies failing to carry out a proper inspection and maintenance before resuming or accelerating the pace of their operations. These include: a toxic gas leak at an LG Polymers factory in Andhra Pradesh on May 7, 2020, which left 11 dead and more than 1,000 sick; a boiler explosion on June 3 at Yashashvi Raasayan Private Limiteds Dahej, a facility in Gujarat, which killed at least eight people and injured around 40; and boiler explosions at the Neyveli Lignite Corporations thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu on May 7 and again on July 1, which killed at least 20 workers.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Employment, 3,562 workers died in factory accidents in India between 2014 and 2016, and more than 51,000 were injured during the same period, an average of three deaths and 47 injured per day. A 2017 study by the British Safety Council painted a much darker picture, indicating that 48,000 workers die from workplace accidents in India each year.

Successive Indian governments have strived to turn the country into a cheap labor haven for giant multinational corporations and international investors, who have systematically neglected the health and safety of workers while reaping billions in profits. .

Although central and state government authorities have worked with employers to cover the number of workplace infections and deaths from COVID-19 during the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India, reports suggest that deaths number in the thousands, if not tens of thousands.

At the end of last month, major automakers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, including Ford India, Hyundai and Renault-Nissan, were forced to slow down in the face of protests and strikes by workers outraged by the lack of protection against COVID-19. .