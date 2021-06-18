Connect with us

Politics

Indian chemical plant explosion and fire kill 18

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


No less than 18 people died in a fire on June 7 at a chemical plant of SVS Aqua Technologies located in the industrial area of ​​Pirangut, some 40 kilometers from Pune, the second largest city in the Indian state of Maharashtra, in western India. The plant produces chlorine dioxide for water purification.

The fire started in plastic wrapping, said Devendra Potphode, fire chief of the fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The smoke was such that the workers could not find an escape. We recovered 17 bodies, 15 women and 2 men. The fire was punctuated by two powerful explosions. It took several hours for the bodies of the victims, all unrecognizable charred, to be located and sent to Sassoon General Hospital for identification and autopsies.

The fire at a factory in Ghotawade Phata in Pune on June 7, 2021 (Photo: NDTV)

Amid growing anger among factory workers and families of the dead, local police filed a FIR (First Investigation Report) against the company’s CEO on June 7 and arrested its owner Nikunj Shah the next day for manslaughter. voluntary. . Preliminary investigations revealed criminal negligence on the part of management, with flammable materials stored without meeting prescribed safety standards.

The state government of Maharashtra, which is a tripartite coalition led by fascist Shiv Sena and which includes the Congress Party and a regional branch of it, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced a payment as gracious of 500,000 rupees (USD 6,828) to the families of each of the deceased. Announcing the payment, Deputy Chief State Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP said a panel of experts had been appointed to determine the cause of the fire and assign responsibility.

India’s central government led by the far-right Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party has announced compensation of Rs 200,000 for relatives of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Saddened by the loss of life due to a factory fire in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: